When the place is open and no one is there to serve you, should you wait or walk out?

So. About this. Nick Kouvalis is in the news.

Nick Kouvalis has been advised to have no comment. As a lawyer, I don’t disagree with that.

But Canada’s Best-Loved Political Web Site™️ hears things.

Three months ago, we’ve heard, Nick went to a bar with some political friends. It was late. No one was there to serve them.

Four drinks (or less) were poured, we’ve been told. The political folks intended to pay when the server showed up.

But police showed up instead. Charges were laid – for breaking and entering.

Seriously.

It’s a thing you do in university. It’s stupid. It’s dumb.

But it ain’t break and enter, I’d say. The charges seem to be far out of proportion to what actually happened, I’d say, too.

As a lawyer, I’d also say that you can’t break into a place that’s already open. As a lawyer, I’d say you therefore can’t be found guilty of it either.

Anyway. I’d bet Nick Kouvalis will have a lot to say about this at the right time.

Something about this doesn’t add up.