Musings —12.27.2017 09:41 PM—
When the place is open and no one is there to serve you, should you wait or walk out?
So. About this. Nick Kouvalis is in the news.
Nick Kouvalis has been advised to have no comment. As a lawyer, I don’t disagree with that.
But Canada’s Best-Loved Political Web Site™️ hears things.
Three months ago, we’ve heard, Nick went to a bar with some political friends. It was late. No one was there to serve them.
Four drinks (or less) were poured, we’ve been told. The political folks intended to pay when the server showed up.
But police showed up instead. Charges were laid – for breaking and entering.
Seriously.
It’s a thing you do in university. It’s stupid. It’s dumb.
But it ain’t break and enter, I’d say. The charges seem to be far out of proportion to what actually happened, I’d say, too.
As a lawyer, I’d also say that you can’t break into a place that’s already open. As a lawyer, I’d say you therefore can’t be found guilty of it either.
Anyway. I’d bet Nick Kouvalis will have a lot to say about this at the right time.
Something about this doesn’t add up.
Warren,
Yeah, how can you break and enter if all you did was enter an unlocked door? And no one told them to leave the premises.
Not the Crown’s finest moment — when this charge was laid…
.. though shalt not trespass ..
Cannot speak for friends of Nick Kouvalis.. but the guy himself has a strange & distorted ‘ethics’ chip jacked into that thing resting above his shoulders. Maybe its the truly partisan folks he tends to work for.. have rubbed off or into him.. leading to poor decision making.
But a 911 call to report an unlocked commercial premises would have sufficed.. and been the smart move.. and earned a big thank you from the owner & the cops
??????????????
The Grope and Flail story says,
– the Restaurant was closed,
– they broke in,
– Police were responding to the alarm system going off,
– the suspects were drunk.
Unlocked bar? No staff on hand to mind the place? And yet someone is on hand to call police about intruders? Curious.