Good morning, class

I’m home in Cowtown, prepping for the millionth time for Law 599.02. Intimidated does not begin to describe it.

But current events assist me. The objective of the course is to teach legal professionals how to communicate better on behalf of their clients. So, I will talk about:

how Patrick Brown’s lawyers perhaps could have served him better with better communications

how Kent Hehr might have survived if his advisors had done a better job

I’m not saying both of these men didn’t richly deserve what they got, of course: they did. I’m no Blatchford/di Manno: I don’t think you’re a genius just because you have a penis. There’s no guy in Canada who is more of a #MeToo supporter than Yours Truly.

But lawyers have a professional obligation to fearlessly represent their clients, no matter how scummy said client may be. Muttering “no comment,” or not returning a reporter’s perfectly-legitimate phone call, ain’t representing your client.

Anyway. I’m nervous – can you tell?

Off to class Professor Kinsella must go. Have a good one, everybody.