01.13.2018
How’d you like to get this in your inbox?
All of Hawaii did, today. Would certainly make you a lot more alert, wouldn’t it?
When I was a kid in Dallas, at David G. Burnet Elementary, we used to practice for air raids. We’d take shelter under our desks, stop talking, and await further instructions.
We were preparing for the inevitable North Vietnamese fusillade, apparently. I was pretty young, so I didn’t ask a lot of questions.
Anyway. As Lisa and me head Stateside tomorrow, I am moved to wonder: is the most-policed state in the world smarter because it’s always ready for incoming missiles? Or are they just sort of naturally paranoid?
I still know the Pledge of Allegiance, but I actually don’t know the answer. But I do know I’m quite happy Hawaii is still there. It’s the only state I’ve never been to, you know.
Fairly certain that I don’t want any such message in my inbox. Ever.
Safe travels both ways!
Warren,
The first thing that came to my mind — given the obvious gun culture in the United States — was whether anyone blew their brains out after hearing the warning of an “incoming” missile. That would elevate this incident to tragedy level.