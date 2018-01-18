Musings —01.18.2018 09:44 AM—
John Tory deserves credit for getting Toronto this far
Pretty impressive, whatever happens next.
Huge @JohnTory win. 'Toronto the only Canadian city on Amazon short list of HQ2 candidates' #topoli #onpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/Xykqh6Pv2e
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 18, 2018
Oh, c’mon.
The chances that Canada would ever be a prospective location for the Amazon HQ is delusional. Cities like Winnipeg, Calgary and whomever were making a farcical gesture at submitting their application to begin with.
Vancouver would never have been a viable option, and neither would have Montreal. So which city does that leave?
Amazon leaving Toronto on their list is a gesture of goodwill towards Canadian customers. Its the only city that we could have reasonably expected to be on Amazon’s list and not get our hopes up at the same time.
With NAFTA’s looming death and a weak logistical infrastructure system, no Canadian city could reasonably compete with an American one that could provide ridiculous incentives to Amazon.
Any city that does succeed in courting Amazon is going to give up a significant amount of potential tax revenue as is because the prospective benefits will outweigh the costs and the existing infrastructure can be built on; a Canadian city just can’t provide what Amazon is seeking.
Mayors across Canada have been trying to make this an easy political touchdown and its highly disingenuous.