Feature, Musings —01.09.2018 02:15 PM—
Jordan Peterson in his own words
I’ve been spending the past couple years writing about – and fighting with – actual neo-Nazis, so I haven’t had much time for fringe cases like Jordan Peterson and Lindsay Shepherd.
But I’ve certainly noted that the far Right – the hardcore neo-Nazis and white supremacists – sure like to reference Peterson and Shepherd a lot. To them, these fringe types are the intellectualized version of their expressed prejudices. (And, it hasn’t helped that otherwise-intelligent media/academic people have been sucked in by Peterson and Shepherd.)
So, I did a few minutes of research on Peterson. This is what I found, with sources. There will be more to come, as I find (or get sent) more. Almost immediately, I didn’t see him as transphobic as much as he’s a misogynist.
- Peterson on women: “[Society is] increasingly dominated by a view of masculinity that’s mostly characteristic of women who have terrible personality disorders and who are unable to have healthy relationships with men.” (Slate)
- Peterson on femininity: “[That] terrible femininity…is undermining the masculine power of the culture in a way that’s, I think, fatal.” (Slate)
- Peterson on misogyny: “The idea that women were oppressed throughout history is an appalling theory.” (Toronto Life)
- Peterson on abortion: “Abortion is clearly wrong. I don’t think anyone debates that. You wouldn’t recommend that someone you love have one.” (Bridgehead)
- Peterson on inclusion: “It’s not the role of society to make people feel included. That’s not the role of society.” (CBC)
- Peterson on protecting people from gender discrimination: “[It is an] assault on biology and an implicit assault on the idea of the objective world.” (C2C)
- Peterson on how women are neurotic: “Women are higher when it comes to Agreeableness — wanting everyone to get along…and Neuroticism — higher in negative emotion…” (The Spectator)
- Peterson on LGBT people: “They’re power-mad people who use compassion as a disguise.” (The Star)
- Peterson on being impolite: “There’s this strong compulsion to be polite. And not to purposefully offend someone. And I think that polite compulsion is being hijacked by power-mad leftists. In fact I’m certain of it.” (The Star)
- Peterson on not caring if he’s offending anyone: “I think that people need to be able to say whatever they want no matter how outrageous.” (The Globe)
This is an egregious hit piece. It takes his words completely out of context and twists it to fit your narrative. The context is important. Dr. Peterson is neither transphobic nor misogynist. A perfect example is about women being more neurotic. Peterson is a clinical psychologist and has done extensive research on the Big 5 Personality traits, one of which is neuroticism or negative emotion. Women are statistically higher in that measure. That is a fact. That is not misogynist. Post the entire context and you’ll see the message is different.
Screw you. The link is beside each quote.
That’s not context. These articles you’re posting are all guilty of the same thing, using contextless clips of what he says to fit their narrative. Post the lecture or talk or video that these sentences come from and I’ll take that seriously.
“Society is increasingly dominated by a view of masculinity that’s mostly characteristic of women who have terrible personality disorders and who are unable to have healthy relationships with men”
Let’s not forget that this quote also applies to half-a-man males like Warren who share this disordered view of masculinity (as demonstrated by his shitty attempts at character assassination by conveniently pulling quotes out of context, after framing them negatively). Men like Warren are pathetic and feminized and think that by signalling he’s one of the good ones that it’ll get him pussy. Being a white knight gets you nowhere, it just makes you… pathetic.
You’re clearly too stupid to source because all you’ve done is provide quotes from other hit-pieces. Again, which takes them out of context.
I bet you’re miserable Warren, writing sub-par hit-pieces. Seriously, pathetic. This is a seriously terrible attempt at journalism. You might as well write gossip columns for TMZ or Cosmo.
You are not a real man. “Good!” you probably think in response, but deep down you know you’re pathetic
Taken directly and unedited from your source on what is supposedly a comment directed at ‘LGBT people’:
“They’re power-mad people who use compassion as a
disguise.”
When asked who those “people” are, he points the
finger at U of T’s human resources and equity vice-
president.
The first part is Peterson’s comment, the second part explains the context and who the comment is actually directed at. The answer is right there for you, all you had to do was read the next sentence. Unsurprisingly, the rest of your ‘research’ seems to be equally as rigorous.
Says the piece of shit coward who hides behind a false name.