Me on #MeToo at CBC #YYC

Heading back to TeeDot this morn after a great time in Calgary.

I did some radio and TV stuff at CBC Calgary yesterday – on #MeToo but also Kent Hehr, Patrick Brown and Recipe For Hate.

Here’s a bit of it:

Q: Public servant Kristin Raworth tagged you in a tweet late Wednesday accusing Federal Sport and Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr of sexual harassment. The following day Hehr resigned from cabinet. Did you know her?

A: She was a Twitter friend, so I don’t know her well. I didn’t know she was going to do it. What we all tell our kids, what you put on the internet, what you put on social media, it’s forever.

I’ve been writing quite a bit about #MeToo. She had asked me to come and speak at a #MeToo rally she was hoping to organize in Edmonton. I said ‘By all means, I’d love to.’ And then she was moved to write this story about this cabinet minister, and then it just tumbled out. It literally went, per the cliche, viral.

Q: Do you believe her?

A: I do. There’s just a whole bunch of corroborating evidence and then she had a number of people backing up the story. This former minister was somebody who had demonstrated that he was careless with the things he had said to people.

You are teaching a class to law students about communications at the University of Calgary right now. On this incident, what would you tell your students?

The key thing, in his case, in former Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown’s case, you get ahead of it.

You can’t hide. Inevitably these things come out. We live in an era where everybody has got a camcorder, a tape recorder and a camera in their pocket, every single person.