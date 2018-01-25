Feature, Musings —01.25.2018 06:29 AM—
#MeToo and #PCPO
Patrick Brown is gone.
And he had no option. The Ontario PC leader at first emotionally denied the allegations, and said he would fight them in court. A few hours later, when the magnitude of the scandal had become all too clear, he resigned. He had no choice.
The allegations were far too specific to be made up. They were backed by the reporting of one of the biggest news organizations in the country. And, they were consistent with rumours that had been raging around the Barrie MPP for years.
What now?
The PC party, once one of the most powerful political machines in Western democracy, is in chaos. They had built their entire election effort around Patrick Brown. Do they have enough time to recover?
If they move quickly, they do. They need to come together around the right leader right away. Already, names like Lisa Raitt, Lisa MacLeod, Steve Clark, Caroline Mulroney and Rod Phillips are being mooted. Those are solid candidates.
Late into the night, last night, Machiavellian types were telling me that all of this is good news for Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath. I’m not so sure. The new PC leader may be experiencing a political honeymoon right around the time the writ drops in June. The Liberals, in particular, had built their entire election strategy on demonizing a man who will no longer be there.
Anyway, all of that is politics. Forget about all that crap.
Instead, I say: the young women who came forward deserve our support and our thanks. They were incredibly brave, and they did the right thing.
Today, as I head to Calgary to start teaching at the faculty of Law, I am thinking about them. Not Patrick Brown.
Because Patrick Brown is gone, and he is unlikely to be missed.
As a consolation to the PCs, at least these allegations surfaced now rather than mid-campaign (could you imagine?? what on earth would they have done?).
I have issues with some of the reporting slant; some of this behaviour comes off as typical young male boorishness. According to the accounts, he did stop when the women said no. Regardless, a political leader must always be held to a higher standard and as the party’s fortunes must come before his own, I agree he had no choice but to resign.
Sure he stopped.
But both claim he got the drunk first while he stayed sober.
That’s creepy.
That stood out for me as well. That is the creepiest part of the story.
Appently, Brown, like Trump, doesn’t drink. There could be a lot of reasons for that. Some people have bad physical reactions to drinking even a little.
It certainly gives an advantage in manipulating situations in your favour.
.. well & succinctly said..
When its over.. its over
Not Doug Ford?
I wonder if Warren or any Ottawa based reporters know or can guess why Brown never had any success at the federal level during his backbench years in the Harper government?
A friend told me late last night that at least one of these specific incidents as well as others concerning Brown were known for years by the media.
He used the term “open secret”
He claims the media are aware of stories about literally dozens of current and dozens of former MP’s, MPP’s, MLA’s. From backbenchers all the way up to party leaders, premiers, prime ministers and senators.
Why won’t the media don’t expose them? These aren’t “personal issues” like a politician having a consentual extra marital affair with someone. This is sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, sexual assault we’re talking about, often older guys taking advantage of younger women, but a few older women taking advantage of younger guys too.
If the media know and do nothing, they are part of the problem.
If the alleged victims aren’t willing to go on the record and/or have their lives placed under a microscope, the media can’t report on rumors/hearsay. That’s why there’s libel laws.
But CTV allowed the women to remain anonymous.
So they aren’t “willing to have their lives put under the microscope” as you put it but CTV ran the story anyway.
What’s the difference in that and the media reporting on all the other (alleged) instances they are aware of?
The media ran with the allegations against two Liberal MP’s before the last election even after the women clearly said they wanted it kept private.
Certainly seems the media are trying to hold these stories back as some sort of leverage against the politicians for the medias own benefit.
If these stories were an open secret it makes me wonder why people in the party went along with his leadership bid. They should have known someone had details to release at a time like this if they knew about his behaviour.
Don’t know if its appropriate to say that either Horwath or Wynne are ” happy” at the moment when Brown (in his 30s) is accused of sexual misconduct with a high schooler.
But on political ramifications, there are some different ways this could go:
– This is not a guarantee win for Wynne. As some have pointed out, it could give the PCs an opportunity to find a much more likable leader (a younger woman possibly) to take the party into the election. It could be a refresh on the public face and a net benefit to the party.
– On the other hand: no party wants to be going into a leadership race in an election year. Its the perfect way to test those fracture points in unity and potentially alienate more people. Plus, a party choosing a new leader is focusing on itself and not on their opponents – which is precious time wasted with only months until the election.
– Furthermore, a new leader will inevitably mean a new direction. To test out a new tone and new policy approach in an election is a year is risky. Not to mention, the stench of Brown’s scandal is going linger into the campaign – especially while he continues to sit as a member of the PC caucus (which I doubt the next leader will allow).
Side note: is it just me or does anyone else remember some chatter about Patrick Brown taking high-schoolers to bars a few years ago? This feels like a familiar topic.
Just for accuracy, if these happened 10 years ago as one of the women says, he was late 20’s (28 or 29) not mid 30’s.
Still creept though.
I don’t really see a new policy direction quite frankly.
The People’s Guarantee seemed to be fairly well recieved by Ontarians.
Just this past Tuesday Mainstreet had the PC’s up 12 on the Liberals.
Well said and fully agree. Who knows how this will play out politically, there are a whole bunch of plausible scenarios, but I think for the PCs it will be bad short term but probably better now than closer to the election. Nonetheless this isn’t about a political party or a leader, this is about cases of men mistreating women and this has got to stop. I don’t think Patrick Brown will be the last Canadian politician to fall from grace over allegations like this, I suspect many more will and it won’t be confined to anyone party. If there is any good out all of this, it will encourage more women to come forward and hopefully it will encourage men to realize this is a career destroyer and they will stop doing these things.
I have a life-long friend from Barrie who initially told me about these swirling rumors around Brown about ten years ago. As Matt relates, this is hardly “news” to anyone up north.
My question is how none of this came out in whatever vetting process the Tories had in place when they selected this guy. Brown himself must have either wanted to stay tight-lipped, or figured no-one would ever know.
We’re in for a fascinating spring/summer. Too bad it has to be at the expense of these two girls.
Great column Warren. I don’t care for Kathleen Wynne and want to see an alternative, but I’m disappointed in the PC’s vetting process. Sure these allegations may be false, but I’m seeing a lot of “No one in Barrie is surprised by this” comments and that definitely lends credence to the story. Brown was never a great choice and now you have to question the party’s decision making. Hopefully, they now decide on a better leader who can defeat Wynne and bring better government to Ontario. Hopefully more progressive and less conservative than Brown.