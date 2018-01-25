MeToo and #PCPO

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Patrick Brown is gone.

And he had no option. The Ontario PC leader at first emotionally denied the allegations, and said he would fight them in court. A few hours later, when the magnitude of the scandal had become all too clear, he resigned. He had no choice.

The allegations were far too specific to be made up. They were backed by the reporting of one of the biggest news organizations in the country. And, they were consistent with rumours that had been raging around the Barrie MPP for years.

What now?

The PC party, once one of the most powerful political machines in Western democracy, is in chaos. They had built their entire election effort around Patrick Brown. Do they have enough time to recover?

If they move quickly, they do. They need to come together around the right leader right away. Already, names like Lisa Raitt, Lisa MacLeod, Steve Clark, Caroline Mulroney and Rod Phillips are being mooted. Those are solid candidates.

Late into the night, last night, Machiavellian types were telling me that all of this is good news for Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath. I’m not so sure. The new PC leader may be experiencing a political honeymoon right around the time the writ drops in June. The Liberals, in particular, had built their entire election strategy on demonizing a man who will no longer be there.

Anyway, all of that is politics. Forget about all that crap.

Instead, I say: the young women who came forward deserve our support and our thanks. They were incredibly brave, and they did the right thing.

Today, as I head to Calgary to start teaching at the faculty of Law, I am thinking about them. Not Patrick Brown.

Because Patrick Brown is gone, and he is unlikely to be missed.