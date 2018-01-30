Feature, Musings —01.30.2018 10:01 AM—
#MeToo bits and pieces, this and that
Apropos of nothing, here’s what I and others are hearing:
PROVINCIAL
- Hearing Patrick Brown was dragging down the PCs among women. With him out of the picture, there is more gettable vote for the provincial Tories – but only if they pick someone modern, centrist and new, like Ms. Mulroney or Mr. Phillips…
- Ms. Mulroney has half the party right now – but what is their party? Hearing that more half of those much-trumpeted 200,000 memberships are paper memberships. The real figure is closer to 60,000!
- What does that mean? That means the PCs are ripe for a SoCon or Doug Ford takeover – the party is simply not as broad-based as claimed. But can DoFo do the political mechanics of selling lots of memberships in a very short time frame? Doubt it.
- Mr. Fideli does well in the North, Ford is the dominant one in the GTA, Mulroney does well in Eastern Ontario – but, again, there is a lot of undecided out there because politics is moving so fast!
- Criminal charges are coming. Stay tuned!
FEDERAL
- A major PMO charm offensive is underway. Your guess is as good as mine as to why – but one can only presume that (as we saw last week with Mr. Hehr) the #MeToo juggernaut is claiming Liberals as well as Tories…
- Hearing CTV, the Star and the Globe are working the #MeToo stuff hard – as well as enterprising folks at Global TV. Not sure what, if anything, CBC or Postmedia are doing…
- The Scheer Tories are in a state of turmoil – because the (smart) women wanted to jettison Mr. Dykstra, and the (stupid) men didn’t. When/if charges are laid, the women will look even smarter…
- Hearing at least one more Tory MP is in big trouble – and that he, along with various Liberals (elected and otherwise) are very, very nervous…
That’s what we’re hearing. How about you? Comments are open, but not for libel.
Re Postmedia:
Some time ago, a journalist from the National Post was allegedly fired because of a story he was working on regarding a well known TV news presenter and the “epic” number of women the news organization he worked for paid off to keep quiet about his sexual misconduct and harassment.
I guess the news organization threatened to sue, so NP killed the story and fired him.
As for the number of politicians this takes down, so be it. Don’t harass, assault or act inappropriately and you won’t have anything to worry about.
And it’s not just men shitting bricks. Heard some whoppers about female politicians too.
Only thing I want to say is that I hope the media are being even-handed with these allegations and investigate suspect Liberals with as much drive as they investigate suspect Conservatives.
This is so frickin’ awesome to see. Equal Rights and no BS about it. May all the assholes who have victimized women behind a veil of bogus privilege get EXACTLY what’s finally coming to them.
Interesting that the Official Organs of the Liberal Party of Canada and the Conservative Party of Canada (CBC and Postmedia, respectively) are the ones who seem to have the least to say on this…
Re: DoFo.
Why is everyone so convinced that a guy who got 34% of the vote in the 416 would be such a disaster? He’s a populist, not a social conservative. He’s everything people liked (initially) about Rob Ford but without the self-immolating tendencies.
I actually think the hyper-partisan nature of provincial politics would be a better fit for him than the more congenial world of municipal politics. This is assuming of course that the vetting process doesn’t reveal anything Brown-like.
Observation:
1) The Trudeau government is about to dole out hundreds of millions of dollars to news and media organizations.
2) The CBC has already received a massive injection of new money from the Trudeau government.
3) Major Chinese government investments in Canadian companies receive no national security reviews by the Trudeau government.
Hmmm……
Mercedes Stephenson with CTV reporting cabinet ministers have been ordered not to talk to the media as they arrived for their cabinet meeting this morning.
Reporters noticed your piece yesterday Warren:
Mercedes Stephenson
@CTVMercedes
I asked PM @JustinTrudeau if he knows who the “very, very powerful man” with affidavits against him in the @kinsellawarren blog piece is. He said “no.” #cdnpoli
10:22 AM – 30 Jan 2018
As an aside, Fedeli announced today he will not be seeking the permanent OPC leadership.
Says he wants to focus his time as interm leader on “clearing the rot” out on the party.
With Fideli out this is turning to the UK Conservative leadership race after the Brexit vote where all the leading male candidates dropped out before the end.
Love it, anything that messes up the Conservative agenda is a win for the human race.