MeToo bits and pieces, this and that

Apropos of nothing, here’s what I and others are hearing:

PROVINCIAL

Hearing Patrick Brown was dragging down the PCs among women. With him out of the picture, there is more gettable vote for the provincial Tories – but only if they pick someone modern, centrist and new, like Ms. Mulroney or Mr. Phillips…

Ms. Mulroney has half the party right now – but what is their party? Hearing that more half of those much-trumpeted 200,000 memberships are paper memberships. The real figure is closer to 60,000!

What does that mean? That means the PCs are ripe for a SoCon or Doug Ford takeover – the party is simply not as broad-based as claimed. But can DoFo do the political mechanics of selling lots of memberships in a very short time frame? Doubt it.

Mr. Fideli does well in the North, Ford is the dominant one in the GTA, Mulroney does well in Eastern Ontario – but, again, there is a lot of undecided out there because politics is moving so fast!

Criminal charges are coming. Stay tuned!

FEDERAL

A major PMO charm offensive is underway. Your guess is as good as mine as to why – but one can only presume that (as we saw last week with Mr. Hehr) the #MeToo juggernaut is claiming Liberals as well as Tories…

Hearing CTV, the Star and the Globe are working the #MeToo stuff hard – as well as enterprising folks at Global TV. Not sure what, if anything, CBC or Postmedia are doing…

The Scheer Tories are in a state of turmoil – because the (smart) women wanted to jettison Mr. Dykstra, and the (stupid) men didn’t. When/if charges are laid, the women will look even smarter…

Hearing at least one more Tory MP is in big trouble – and that he, along with various Liberals (elected and otherwise) are very, very nervous…

That’s what we’re hearing. How about you? Comments are open, but not for libel.