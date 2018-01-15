Feature, Musings —01.15.2018 10:09 AM—
MLK
It’s his day down here in the US, today. It feels sad. It feels like this country is being run by the son of a Klansman – and it is. That’s bad.
Then again – on the other hand – a year ago, my wife and our daughter were near the spot seen in the photo above, protesting the racist, sexist, extremist Unpresident. That’s good.
Educate your kids about the importance of Dr. King. In 2018, it will be more important than ever before.
Martin Luther King Jr., must be rolling over in his grave as after 50 years later, the US is still willing to elect a racist president. Hopefully his dream will succeed in the long-run, but its hard to not see it failing right now considering who just was elected. Yes Trump lost the popular vote, but he still got 46% to vote for a racist and the majority of white Americans voted for a racist so definitely not the progress those who favour civil rights want to see.
What facts do you have to support Trump is a racist
Plenty. Calling Mexicans rapist, saying an American born judge was competent enough to oversee his lawsuit on Trump University because he was Mexican, calling for a ban on all Muslims, often quoting the alt-right, claiming 80% of murders of whites were done by Blacks (which is completely false), refusing to rent out to African-Americans is more than enough to show me that he is racist. Not all Trump voters are racists, but all Trump voters either are racist or indifferent too it.
all your so called proof are CNN talking points taken out of context. He never said all Mexicans are rapists Lol. Didn’t call for a Ban on Muslims, He said halt Muslim immigration until every Muslim immigrant applying can pass a thorough security check M Moore big Liberal who got it right disagrees with Trump supporters being racist. He said they were mostly good people who had been left behind economically and nothing had gotten better for them under Obama after Bush years didn’t work for them. Liberals love to call their political enemies racists. Obama attended a church for years under Paster Wright who preached racism all the time and I don’t think Obama was racist although I suspect he is a bit anti -semantic or at least anti-Israel. You of course would never criticize Obama
“Anti-semantic.” Welcome to the Trump era, folks.
His press release announcing it said, “Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”
He has since walked it back to super-vetting of immigrants from some Muslim countries.
There is a big difference between anti-Semitism and disagreeing with the Netanyahu government.
Yes he was a Nobel Prize winner who deserved it and may have been assassinated for his opposition to the Vietnam war. https://youtu.be/8rsQ2rVr6Fw The current Potus has been a supporter of regime change and is still bombing many countries 8 years after he was elected and THAT fact has tarnished the prize if your even remotely objective.