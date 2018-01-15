Warren — Feature, Musings —

It’s his day down here in the US, today. It feels sad. It feels like this country is being run by the son of a Klansman – and it is. That’s bad.

Then again – on the other hand – a year ago, my wife and our daughter were near the spot seen in the photo above, protesting the racist, sexist, extremist Unpresident. That’s good.

Educate your kids about the importance of Dr. King. In 2018, it will be more important than ever before.