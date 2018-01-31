01.31.2018 10:55 PM

Revealed!

My new best friend.

Found this cool little guy in bathroom. Anyone know what he is? Will he make a good pet?

Share
Share

3 Comments

  1. Rod says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Brown Marmorated Stink Bug, a recent Asian immigrant.

    Reply
  2. Jaden says:
    January 31, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    I believe that is a Brown marmorated stink bug … it’s an invasive species

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*