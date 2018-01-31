Warren — Musings —01.31.2018 10:55 PM Revealed! My new best friend. Found this cool little guy in bathroom. Anyone know what he is? Will he make a good pet? Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Rod says: January 31, 2018 at 11:01 pm Brown Marmorated Stink Bug, a recent Asian immigrant. Reply Warren says: January 31, 2018 at 11:09 pm I’m pretty sure Doug Ford wants to have him deported, then. Reply Jaden says: January 31, 2018 at 11:03 pm I believe that is a Brown marmorated stink bug … it’s an invasive species Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
