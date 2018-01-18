Musings —01.18.2018 07:14 PM—
Sorbara out
This had been a long time coming, I’d been told.
There were several campaign managers but no single campaign strategy. There were other problems, too.
Credit where credit is due: Pat was the one who knew how to take advantage of the PC’s self-immolating 100,000 job cuts promise in 2014. She knew a gift when she saw one.
Anyway: Chad Walsh. Know that name. If the Grits win again, he’ll be a big part of the reason why.
BREAKING-Patricia Sorbara is off the Ontario Liberal Party 2018 campaign amid resignations & threats of resignation among team members. Sorbara led Libs to overwhelming victory in '14. Premier Wynne to CTV News "I will continue to count on her personal friendship." #onpoli
So, were the resignations and threats of resignations because Sorbara was still part of the campaign and Wynne dumped her to try and prevent more resignations, or were the resignations and threats of resignations because Wynne dumped Sorbara?