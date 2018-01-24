Feature, Musings —01.24.2018 09:58 PM—
The Ontario bombshell
I know these three guys. I admire them. I trust them and their judgment.
This says it all. It’s true. .
And my weeks-ago prediction that the #MeToo movement would hit political Canada, here?
It did.
Just caught a piece of the interview of one of the women.
Sounds like she was a summer intern when he was an MP. She is accusing him of sexual misconduct, but went back to work for him the following summer?
Jesus.
Just read the story on CTV.
Whatever credibility of denial he might have had walked out the door with his three most senior staffers. His political career just expired.
There’s about a million other things that could be said here, but most importantly: kudos to these women for coming forward.
Given pretty much his entire staff have resigned, even if the allegations are not true, he has to step aside for the good of the party. I’ve seen so far PC MPP’s Randy Hillier and Lisa MacLeod have called for his resignation. Can they party force him out if he doesn’t?
Problem is who replaces him less than 6 months from the election.
Caroline Mulroney?
I half expect Wynne to drop the writ asap forcing the PC’s to go into the campaign with Brown as leader. if she doesn’t and Brown does resign or is forced out a new more popular leader may emerge and get a honeymoon bump Wynne can’t afford. But then if she does force an election asap, that could backfire on her too making her look like an opportunistic so and so.
Brown should have just issued a statement tonight and taken the night to think about things before going before the cameras, especially since multiple advisers were resigning. He looked alone, without support, and on the run. Having the media follow you down halls and stairs and all the way to your van looks terrible.