Warren — Feature, Musings —

It just does. And I said so on Tasha’s show yesterday. Also on Brian Lilley’s show last night.

Stephen Harper never, ever did this unscripted, unscreened stuff. Few Prime Ministers have, in fact.

Also on, Tory Jamie and Dipper Anne – and they (sort of) agreed. Brian Lilley even (sort of) agreed!

Other stuff was discussed, here: