Musings —01.09.2018 08:42 AM—
What so proudly we applesauce applesauce
Did the Mango Mussolini forget the words to the anthem of the United States?
Sure looks like it!
As labour leader Eugene V. Debs memorably said: “In every age it has been the tyrant, the oppressor and the exploiter who has wrapped himself in the cloak of patriotism, or religion, or both to deceive and overawe the people.”
He fidgets like my four year old, I’d hate to have to be standing in lineups with him. Although I bet he could probably be calmed down with a gumball as well.