When someone who professes to oppose intolerance is tolerant of intolerance

So, Andrew Scheer has refused to take part in Pride celebrations. It was in the news. “Not everybody marches,” he sniffs, adding that he will continue to be one of them. Given his past associations with the racist Rebel Media, that isn’t surprising, I guess.

I, and others, thought this was outrageous and wrong. I tweeted the most charitable explanation: Andrew Scheer was an ass. Plenty of folks agreed.

Not everyone, however. One guy – a client, and the head of an organization that professes to oppose prejudice, no less – thought Scheer’s position wasn’t objectionable at all. He thought it was fine.

I didn’t. And I have no desire to represent an organization that claims to oppose intolerance in public – and then defends it in private.

So I fired him.