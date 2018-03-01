Musings —01.03.2018 02:47 PM—
When someone who professes to oppose intolerance is tolerant of intolerance
So, Andrew Scheer has refused to take part in Pride celebrations. It was in the news. “Not everybody marches,” he sniffs, adding that he will continue to be one of them. Given his past associations with the racist Rebel Media, that isn’t surprising, I guess.
I, and others, thought this was outrageous and wrong. I tweeted the most charitable explanation: Andrew Scheer was an ass. Plenty of folks agreed.
Not everyone, however. One guy – a client, and the head of an organization that professes to oppose prejudice, no less – thought Scheer’s position wasn’t objectionable at all. He thought it was fine.
I didn’t. And I have no desire to represent an organization that claims to oppose intolerance in public – and then defends it in private.
He absolutely should march in it. If he didn’t have a history of opposing gay rights people might care less. Also there are multiple gay pride parades across Canada so it can be anyone of them, no one is saying he has to march in one particular one. The only reason for not going would be security, but if the PM can do so I think Scheer can. I can understand why maybe the US president or British PM would not as basically they never go anywhere public without tons of security officers surrounding them and checking everyone, but that doesn’t apply to our leaders at least not yet.
I’m a Conservative voter and couldn’t care less if someone is gay or if two dudes or two women want to get married. I base my opinions of people on who they are, not on who they do. I believe homosexuality is genetic, not a choice.
If I were CPC leader, I would march. However, there are certain Pride parades I would have stayed away from in 2017. Namely Toronto and any other one that allowed themselves to be taken over by the dipshits in BLM and/or banned police from marching.
For the first time in years the 2017 edition of Toronto Pride saw a big attendance decline and is left with a debt of well over a million bucks.
I probably would have tried to at the very least withold all federal funding to Pride groups who ban police until they reversed that decision or preferably given the money they were going to get to other, more inclusive groups for their pride events.
Fair enough and if he marched in the Regina one which is where he lives I don’t think people would be too upset. To be fair though some but not all gay pride parades have banned Conservative politicians from marching so if he attempted but got refused you cannot go after him. I am also a small c conservative too.
Agreed about the BLM fiasco. The second that they, as invited guests, chose to sit down and block the entire parade from proceeding they should have been physically removed and banned from all future events. Instead, the Pride people capitulated and embarrassed themselves.
After the “Queers Against Israeli Apartheid” lunacy you would think that the Pride people had maybe matured a little and developed some political instincts, right?…
Oh my. It will be interesting to see where this goes.