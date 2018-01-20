Feature, Musings —01.20.2018 11:02 AM—
Where we were a year ago
Right now, Lisa and me are in the US, trying to get back to Canada. Trump said he’d run the government like one of his businesses, and he sure did – the government is shut down.
A year ago, however, Lisa and our daughter Emma were in Washington, marching with hundreds of other Canadian women. I was in Toronto, meanwhile, marching with thousands of men, women and children. (Some of the photos we took that weekend are alongside this post.)
It was a glorious, perfect response to President Shithole. And, a year later, the struggle continues.
Resist!