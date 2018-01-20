Where we were a year ago

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Right now, Lisa and me are in the US, trying to get back to Canada. Trump said he’d run the government like one of his businesses, and he sure did – the government is shut down.

A year ago, however, Lisa and our daughter Emma were in Washington, marching with hundreds of other Canadian women. I was in Toronto, meanwhile, marching with thousands of men, women and children. (Some of the photos we took that weekend are alongside this post.)

It was a glorious, perfect response to President Shithole. And, a year later, the struggle continues.

Resist!