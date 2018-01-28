Why women don’t report assault and harassment – and what we can do about it

Warren — Feature, Musings —

As regular readers know, Kristin Raworth and I are social media friends. You know this because Kristin wrote to me earlier this week about #MeToo and cabinet minister Kent Hehr.

Here’s what she wrote:

That posting caught peoples’ attention, and then it caught fire. Within hours, Hehr would be out of cabinet.

Kristin was interviewed and applauded. (I was in Calgary when it happened, and was interviewed as well.) In the same week Messrs. Baillie and Brown were felled, it was big news.

And then, the online assault began.

They didn’t go after me, naturally, because I’m a man. They went after Kristin, whose only sins had been (a) to be brave and (b) tell the truth.

Read this:

Kristin Raworth was afraid to go home Saturday night. The Edmonton woman came forward with sexual harassment allegations against former federal cabinet minister Kent Hehr this week. Now she wishes she had never said a word. Raworth was greeted with broad support when she tweeted out allegations about Hehr Wednesday night. That has since turned to death threats on social media and email, threatening voicemails left on her work line, and 3 a.m. calls to people close to her, saying they’re going to track her down.

I’ve been in touch with Kristin since I got back from Calgary and learned about the threats. She’s exhausted and overwhelmed.

In my view, neither the Trudeau nor the Notley governments are doing what they always claim to do – namely, protect the victim. Believe in the victim.

I’ve started a petition to push Trudeau and Notley to do more.

Please sign it. Brave women like Kristin deserve our support, now and always.

Support Kristin by signing here!