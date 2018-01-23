Feature, Musings —01.23.2018 11:05 AM—
Wondering why the haters are getting bolder?
Neo-Nazi “newspapers” being delivered to thousands of GTA residents. The Klan passing out leaflets in B.C.’s interior. The homicidal Combat 18 getting active in Calgary. Alt-Right postering on Manitoba university campuses. Soldiers of Odin and its ilk – neo-Nazi biker gangs, in effect – holding anti-immigrant/anti-Muslim rallies all over Ontario and Quebec. And so on, and so on.
Trump and Brexit have made them bolder, for sure. Anti-immigrant sentiment, too. Social media being used to promote hate and division in Western democracies, of course. All of those factors have helped the far Right.
But a big part of the reason why haters are again on the march in Canada is this: we lack an effective legal mechanism to fight them. The criminal law has some provisions, but those prosecutions are (appropriately) rare and convictions are (usually) hard to get. Group defamation statutes don’t exist. And individual civil actions – like the ones Lisa and I have launched, out of our own pockets – cost a fortune.
Not so long ago, Canada had a provision in the Human Rights Act that helped, a lot. It was called section 13, and it filled the big gap that existed between the criminal and civil law. It gave relief for citizens seeking to fight Holocaust-denying, Hitlerite, homophobic, bigoted hate sheets like Your Ward News – which has kept publishing, even after being charged criminally last November.
But the Harper gang got rid of section 13 – with the actual complicity of some Liberal MPs. We warned them they would be creating a huge opportunity for the neo-Nazis and the white supremacists, but they didn’t listen.
We need section 13, or something like section 13, back. The laws we have are clearly inadequate to deal with Your Ward News, the Klan, Combat 18, the alt-Right, Soldiers of Odin and the like. We need something more.
I am very encouraged to hear that the Minister of Justice is considering doing so. This news report gives me hope.
The Minister, meanwhile, needs encouragement. Here’s how you contact her to say that Canada needs a better way to address the surge in hate. Do it now – it matters.
- Twitter: @puglaas
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/MPJodyWR/
- Email: Jody.Wilson-Raybould@parl.gc.ca
Well the federal government sure ran into a media storm of criticism when they offered up a pretty modest plan to stop anti pro choice, right to life groups from getting government support to hire summer students to help spread their hate messages on abortion.
If that was their intent, they would have spelled that out specifically. That isn’t what they did.
Even some of their own MP’s disagree with the blanket statements faith groups have to sign to qualify for funding.
Scott Simms is petitioning his own government to change the wording of those atestations
So how do you propose bringing something like Section 13 back to stop the likes of Your Ward News while at the same time actually protect people from those who seem to be perpetually offended from launching frivolous Human Rights complaints against anyone who say something they don’t agree with?
Judgment.
Next question?
From human rights tribunals? Fair and reasoned judgement isn’t the first thing that comes to mind from them.
Yeah, your opinion won the day. And the country has witnessed a historically-huge surge in hate crime/activity since then. So, congrats.