Wondering why the haters are getting bolder?

Neo-Nazi “newspapers” being delivered to thousands of GTA residents. The Klan passing out leaflets in B.C.’s interior. The homicidal Combat 18 getting active in Calgary. Alt-Right postering on Manitoba university campuses. Soldiers of Odin and its ilk – neo-Nazi biker gangs, in effect – holding anti-immigrant/anti-Muslim rallies all over Ontario and Quebec. And so on, and so on.

Trump and Brexit have made them bolder, for sure. Anti-immigrant sentiment, too. Social media being used to promote hate and division in Western democracies, of course. All of those factors have helped the far Right.

But a big part of the reason why haters are again on the march in Canada is this: we lack an effective legal mechanism to fight them. The criminal law has some provisions, but those prosecutions are (appropriately) rare and convictions are (usually) hard to get. Group defamation statutes don’t exist. And individual civil actions – like the ones Lisa and I have launched, out of our own pockets – cost a fortune.

Not so long ago, Canada had a provision in the Human Rights Act that helped, a lot. It was called section 13, and it filled the big gap that existed between the criminal and civil law. It gave relief for citizens seeking to fight Holocaust-denying, Hitlerite, homophobic, bigoted hate sheets like Your Ward News – which has kept publishing, even after being charged criminally last November.

But the Harper gang got rid of section 13 – with the actual complicity of some Liberal MPs. We warned them they would be creating a huge opportunity for the neo-Nazis and the white supremacists, but they didn’t listen.

We need section 13, or something like section 13, back. The laws we have are clearly inadequate to deal with Your Ward News, the Klan, Combat 18, the alt-Right, Soldiers of Odin and the like. We need something more.

I am very encouraged to hear that the Minister of Justice is considering doing so. This news report gives me hope.

The Minister, meanwhile, needs encouragement. Here’s how you contact her to say that Canada needs a better way to address the surge in hate. Do it now – it matters.