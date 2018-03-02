Musings —02.03.2018 01:35 PM—
Apropos of nothing, I bring you iPolitics, Martin Patriquin’s platform of choice
I’m sure it’s all a great big coincidence.
I am told that Public Accounts show the government annually shovelled thousands at iPolitics for most of the past decade – more, even, than all of Postmedia got. Neither The Tyee nor Blacklock’s nor The Hill Times (where, coincidentally, I’m a long-time columnist, and where, coincidentally, the “affidavits” column first appeared) receive buckets of government boodle.
Most of iPolitics’s coverage of the sexual misconduct story has been CP wire copy.
As they say: just saying’.
lol…doesnt ipolitics have paywall..so taxpayer pays as do subscribers..great business model is if can swing it