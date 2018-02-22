Warren — Musings —02.22.2018 08:25 AM Birds a feather, etc. Judge Patrick Brown by his friends. Says plenty. Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Robert White says: February 22, 2018 at 10:51 am I was a Progressive Conservative since 1999, and I attended numerous PC Party community meetings since then. At no time did I ever see one person of colour, and to be frank about it the entire PC Party cohort of members is white, and male. Inclusivity is not a big aspect of PC Party motivation, and given that most members are white men over the age of 50 I, for one, can conclude that the PC Party of Ontario is the least inclusive of all the political parties that occupy the legislature. Clearly, Senator Don Meredith is lying though his teeth, and he knows that the PC Party of Ontario is stacked to the roof with misogynists, closet racists, and xenophobes with too much time on their hands. Not one PC Party candidate in this upcoming election is a person of colour. Not one, Senator Meredith, and you should know better than to offer an endorsement of support to a bunch of xenophobes, misogynists, and all round misanthropes that occupy the roster of the Ontario PC Party. I was there for 20 years, and my conscience has forced me over to the Liberal Party simply out of necessity to survive without social/political regret. RW Reply G. McRae says: February 22, 2018 at 5:20 pm “Not one PC Party candidate in this upcoming election is a person of colour.” Fact check please… https://www.ontariopc.ca/our_candidates Literally the third candidate in alphabetical order by first name: https://www.ontariopc.ca/amarjot_singh_sandhu A few more down. http://richmondhill.ontariopc.ca/ Reply Charlie says: February 22, 2018 at 8:00 pm Don Meredith’s opinions are about as credible as his doctorate. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
I was a Progressive Conservative since 1999, and I attended numerous PC Party community meetings since then. At no time did I ever see one person of colour, and to be frank about it the entire PC Party cohort of members is white, and male.
Inclusivity is not a big aspect of PC Party motivation, and given that most members are white men over the age of 50 I, for one, can conclude that the PC Party of Ontario is the least inclusive of all the political parties that occupy the legislature.
Clearly, Senator Don Meredith is lying though his teeth, and he knows that the PC Party of Ontario is stacked to the roof with misogynists, closet racists, and xenophobes with too much time on their hands. Not one PC Party candidate in this upcoming election is a person of colour.
Not one, Senator Meredith, and you should know better than to offer an endorsement of support to a bunch of xenophobes, misogynists, and all round misanthropes that occupy the roster of the Ontario PC Party.
I was there for 20 years, and my conscience has forced me over to the Liberal Party simply out of necessity to survive without social/political regret.
RW
“Not one PC Party candidate in this upcoming election is a person of colour.”
Fact check please…
https://www.ontariopc.ca/our_candidates
Literally the third candidate in alphabetical order by first name:
https://www.ontariopc.ca/amarjot_singh_sandhu
A few more down.
http://richmondhill.ontariopc.ca/
Don Meredith’s opinions are about as credible as his doctorate.