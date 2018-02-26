Brown being investigated for ethics breaches

Warren — Musings —

Story here:

Ontario’s integrity commissioner confirmed Monday he is investigating a complaint against former Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown. Integrity commissioner J. David Wake confirmed the probe in a statement to media early Monday afternoon. The complaint was made last week by PC MPP Randy Hillier, questioning how Brown could afford the mortgage on his $2.3 million house and alleging Brown violated the rules for MPPs by failing to declare all his sources of income. The probe comes amid the race for a new PC leader after Brown stepped down as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct.

And rumours are flying about whether he will quit the race or not.

What will he do? What should he do? Comments are open.