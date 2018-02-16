Brown is kicked out of caucus – but will he run for leader again? (updated)

Warren — Feature, Musings —

I’m told he plans to.

Now, Vic Fedeli did what a few of us felt he needed to do – he needed to kick out the former leader:

UPDATED: Ex-leader Patrick Brown expelled from Ontario PC caucus days before the provincial legislature is set to resume: https://t.co/Ue5r8XJpMJ pic.twitter.com/XcZD1d0XdN — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) February 16, 2018



But get this:

Rumblings that @brownbarrie might be announcing his own leadership bid this afternoon, despite having just been booted from caucus. Stay posted. — John Ivison (@IvisonJ) February 16, 2018



Is this nuts? Yes, Virginia, it is nuts.

How can you run for leader of a party when you have been booted out of that party’s caucus?

Again: this guy is a human wrecking ball. He wants to bring everyone else down to his level.

That only works, I think, if there isn’t more damaging stuff about him out there.

And, believe me: there is.

Watch this space, folks.

UPDATE: From smart reader Robert White: