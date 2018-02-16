Feature, Musings —02.16.2018 01:12 PM—
Brown is kicked out of caucus – but will he run for leader again? (updated)
I’m told he plans to.
Now, Vic Fedeli did what a few of us felt he needed to do – he needed to kick out the former leader:
UPDATED: Ex-leader Patrick Brown expelled from Ontario PC caucus days before the provincial legislature is set to resume: https://t.co/Ue5r8XJpMJ pic.twitter.com/XcZD1d0XdN
— CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) February 16, 2018
But get this:
Rumblings that @brownbarrie might be announcing his own leadership bid this afternoon, despite having just been booted from caucus. Stay posted.
— John Ivison (@IvisonJ) February 16, 2018
Is this nuts? Yes, Virginia, it is nuts.
How can you run for leader of a party when you have been booted out of that party’s caucus?
Again: this guy is a human wrecking ball. He wants to bring everyone else down to his level.
That only works, I think, if there isn’t more damaging stuff about him out there.
And, believe me: there is.
Watch this space, folks.
UPDATE: From smart reader Robert White:
Brown can’t run for the leadership unless the official party interim leader signs his nomination papers. Brown is officially out of caucus, and cannot get his nomination papers signed for the riding of Barrie unless his pending litigation is completed by 5:00pm tonight.
Brown is officially out of the Queen’s Park legislature as a sitting MPP due to the fact that he has not signed up under independent status, and can’t sign up for PC Party nomination in his riding. Fedeli can’t commit political suicide by reneging on his vow that he would only sign the nomination papers if Brown cleared his reputation.
Bye bye, Patrick ‘the Clown’ Brown.
Politics in Ontario is fun this time round.
RW
The problem he faces is he only has a few hours to collect a 100 signatures and raise 125K so might try but not sure if he can meet the deadline.
The entry fees are not considered contributions under the Elections Act, so Brown could conceivably pay them out of his own pocket, assuming he has the money.
Politics in Ontario is fun this time round.
Thanks for that! Will post as an update on the web site.
680 News just reported he can take a seat in the legislature sitting as an independent MPP when the legislature resumes Tuesday. They my be wron of course, just reporting what they reported.
As for the above tweet from Mr. Ivison, do you know what time that was sent?
Wondering if Fedeli heard the same/read the tweet then kicked him out of caucus to prevent Brown from entering the race.
I know the interm leader would have to sign the nomination papers if Brown wanted to run for a seat under the OPC banner in the upcoming general election, but this is the first I’ve heard of needing the interm leader to sign off on someone to run for the leadership of a party. That seems like a dangerous amount of power to stack the deck in favour of or against a particular candidate.
Do you have a source for that? Of the 4 running for leader now, I think only Mulroney has a confirmed nomination for a seat.
Matt, Fedeli just booted him from caucus because a cloud of suspicion hangs over his tenure as a sitting politician given the alleged untoward behaviour evidenced via news media over the last three weeks. Brown is currently entitled to sit in the legislature as an independent MPP with no official party nomination, but Fedeli cannot sign his PC Party nomination papers to be the official candidate in the riding where he currently is sitting because Fedeli made the signing of nomination papers for the party contingent upon clearly his name officially in a court of law in Ontario.
If Brown wanted to survive as an independent MPP for his riding he would have to launch his campaign in order to do so. The taxpayers of Barrie Simcoe North will go with the new PC Party candidate that steps forward to take Brown’s spot away from Brown. Brown is NOT running in the riding for the PC Party because Fedeli can’t sign off on that due to internal party wrangling, and the official party line.
RW
Yes, I know he can’t run for a seat unless Fideli or whoever the new leader is by the time the election roles around signs his nomination papers.
But in the firs line you said he can’t run for LEADER unless Fideli signs his nomination papers. Running for a seat under the OPC brand and running for LEADER are two seperate things as I pointed out, only Mulroney has a confirmed nomination for a seat.
There are no nomination papers to enter the leadership race. Anyone who wants to run for leader can as long as they got the entry money. Lets look at the recent NDP leadership race – They dumped Mulcair as leader but he stayed on as interm leader. If the interm leader had to sign off on leadership candidates, he theoretically could nave signed off on his own candidacy and denied everyone elses.
It would appear I am correct as it has just been reported Brown just arrived a OPC HQ to apparently enter the race.
There is no longer a single Barrie riding. Brown was the nominated Ontario PC candidate in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.
According to the December 31, 2016 financial statement for the BSOM Ontario PC riding association, it received $279K in transfers in 2016.
I looked at the financial statements of all 122 PC riding associations (except Niagara Centre which had not been filed) and none of them received anything close to the $279K in transfers that the BSOM riding association received:
Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte $279,286.00
Dufferin—Caledon $126,945.00
Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston $86,273.00
Kitchener—Conestoga $77,778.00
Hastings—Lennox and Addington $60,738.45
Mississauga East—Cooksville $52,100.00
Sault Ste. Marie $47,450.00
Windsor West $44,550.00
Whitby $41,300.00
Bay of Quinte $35,210.00
Looks like Brown will need to do some fundraising if he want’s a chance to run for his current job as an independent MPP.
Wow, this drama is exciting to the politcal junkie like myself. Talk about self destruction of one’s political career. Patrick will take down as many people as he can before this matter is finished. I was hoping he would still be able to run as an MPP, and maybe he will, but that remains to be seen.
This is a lot of insanity. He must just be seeking to suck up all the oxygen. Couldn’t possibly expect to be politically viable. Could he?
“Workplace sexual harassment includes unwelcome solicitation or advances from a manager, supervisor or another person who has the power to reward or punish the worker.” https://www.labour.gov.on.ca/english/hs/pdf/harassment.pdf
Shouldn’t this be sufficient for rendering Mr. Brown ineligible for a position of power? Could some of the women who were approached by Mr. Zipper Problem seek redress via Occupational Health and Safety, instead of having put their names and faces in the news? Or are political and civil service workers exempt from these protections? Just curious.
This is the kind of drama we can expect when Trump gets removed multiplied by 100.
.. presumably, Patrick Brown is punching out somewhere between 250 to 500 an hour minimum for his attorneys.. Our host Warren can speak to this cost far better than I. I am not aware that Mr Brown became independantly wealthy.. or a windfall fell his way. But that aint chump change.. that BIG dollah.. Mebbe there’s a pro pono deal under rhe proberbial rug..and money for nothin n law clerks for free – n none o my business anywhat way.. or anyway.. but in a universe where Donald Trump is elected President – anything is possible.. hell, an immaculate conception, a burning bush, a parting of the Red Sea, the moon’s a balloon.. and Ronald Reagan is living under an alias in Greece