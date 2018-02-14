Musings —02.14.2018 08:38 PM—
CTV tells Patrick Brown to get stuffed
…and I suspect his former staff, caucus colleagues, many journalists and many, many women applaud CTV for doing so.
Musings —02.14.2018 08:38 PM—
…and I suspect his former staff, caucus colleagues, many journalists and many, many women applaud CTV for doing so.
CTV News continues to stand by it’s reporting unless we retract the parts that don’t fit. We’ll keep you posted on how that goes. Stay Tuned for Updates!!!
It would seem Brown and his team are strategically releasing new information after CTV releases their statements about standing behind their reporting.
The time in the photo you posted shows Wednesday February 14th, 8:08pm
Then we get this from the CBC’s website Wednesday February 14th, 8:57pm
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/patrick-brown-allegations-1.4535373
“New information raises questions about allegations against Patrick Brown
People connected to the 2 alleged incidents contradict elements of the accusers’ stories”
Somehow this needs to end up in court with the accusers, CTV and Brown under oath.
How long does someone have after allegedly being libeled (is that the word?) to act?