Feature, Musings —02.02.2018 10:31 AM—
Handicapping the Ontario PC candidates
Following the shocking allegations about Messrs. Brown and Dykstra, it was reasonable to conclude that the Ontario Progressive Conservatives were basically toast. The election was less than 100 days away: how could they possibly recover in time? How could they possibly win?
Their most-optimistic PC partisans, looking for a silver lining, insisted they had an impressive election war chest. A costed platform, too, and lots of party members. All true.
But a party leader and party president accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault? That’s kind of hard to put out of one’s mind.
In the coming PC leadership race, the party is going to try hard to get you to forget, Ontario. They’ll be assisted by lots of media coverage, and a roster of well-known candidates.
How will those candidates fare? Here’s a roundup.
- Doug Ford: So far, Doug – who I know and kind of get a kick out of – has surprised me. I am told that he is being disciplined, and is working the phones, and is selling (lots) of memberships. His strategy is obviously to depict himself as the anti-elites/outsider/populist guy – and, in the Trump era, there is still a bigger conservative market for that than you might expect. His weakness is his strength: he’s a quote machine, and he knows how to get lots of media coverage – but, oftentimes, it’s media coverage that hurts his cause. That all said, he’s Ms. Wynne and Ms. Horwath’s favourite PC candidate.
- Caroline Mulroney: I haven’t heard her speak, I haven’t come across any of her ideas, I haven’t learned, yet, what makes her tick. But, for worried Ontario PC delegates, simply being (a) female (b) respectable (c) from a legendary political family may be more than enough to win. PCs want a leader who definitively turns the page on the Patrick Brown scandal – and who is hard for the aforementioned Wynne and Horwath to attack. Mulroney does both. The question remans, however: can she perform well in hand-to-hand combat with Doug Ford, who always plays tackle football? We shall see. Mulroney, I think, is the female candidate that would worry Wynne (because they’re both centrists) – and is the fave candidate Horwath would prefer (because lots of progressive Ontario voters dislike dynastic politics).
- Christine Elliott: I was surprised when Ms. Elliott came back. She was beaten soundly by Tim Hudak in 2009 – and she was crushed by Patrick Brown in 2015. Elliott had one of the best provincial patronage appointments around – and she had definitively left political life behind. Can someone who wasn’t even a card-carrying Progressive Conservative now sell enough memberships to win? She didn’t do so in 2009 and 2015 – she was what Donald Trump would term “low energy,” some PC insiders say – and that’s why she lost. As favoured as she is by the party’s old guard, it isn’t hard to see Elliott losing to Mulroney in the charisma department – and it equally isn’t hard to imagine Kathleen Wynne, the uphill jogger, looking way more energetic and passionate.
- Rod Phillips: Full disclosure: Rod and I have been friends for many years, going back to John Tory’s first mayoral run. Rod is a progressive, brilliant, decent guy, and a self-made millionaire to boot. He, like Elliott, would be a challenging target for Ontario Liberals – they put him in charge of the provincial lottery, and he did a great job. His challenge is that the PC party is probably looking for a woman to lead them – and one who can hit the ground running. Rod, like Mulroney, doesn’t have a seat in the Legislature. I don’t know if he will run in the end – but if he does, the Ontario PCs will benefit from it.
What do you think, O Smart Readers? Comments are open?
A good analysis Warren but don’t underestimate Doug Ford. He will have my first vote because I intend to send a message. My second will go to Christine Elliot unless I find some reason to go with Mulroney. I was with Monte last time and then Brown, but Brown betrayed the base and those who came to him. I should have gone with Elliot, at least then, I would have known what I was getting instead of a one-dimensional, shallow, pretend Conservative who would not respond to letters or complaint. Good riddance.
So what of Ford? Do you remember when poor Rob had his problems and Jim Flaherty, may they both rest in peace, was in tears? The Ford and Flaherty family (Christine was his wife for those who do not know) were close. I think Doug will eventually realize he can’t win Ontario but he will deliver the massive Ford Nation to Elliot and bow out and then use the publicity to knock out Tory.
I also think that Brown was done in by Conservatives who knew that the Liberals were going to take him down in May when it would be too late.
I long for the days of a real fiscal and social Conservative but I accept the fact that a tenth of a loaf is better than no bread.
Excellent point about the Ford-Flaherty connection. I should’ve mentioned that!
Doug doesn’t really have that every man feel, that touch Rob had with people. Plus there’s allegations in his past well covered by the Globe and Mail. But he’s popular as hell in the areas the OPC need to win, namely the suburbs of the 416 and into the 905. I still think had the 2014 Toronto Mayoral Election been 10 to 14 days longer, he would have beat Tory.
Don’t know a lot about Caroline Mulroney, other than I heard she seems to be respected by all branches of the Conservatives – blue tory’s, red tory’s, so-cons and libertarians. A group representing all of them supposedly pushed her to run for CPC leader. Asking a lot for someone who has never held office to jump right into the leaders spot within weeks of the start of an election
Christine Elliot would be the hardest for Liberals to attack. After all, Wynne appointed her Ontario’s patient ombudsman. Has lots of experience at QP, but failed twice to win the leadership.
Rod Phillips, I know nothing about so can’t really comment.
Ford would be great as leader of the opposition, and he might do alright as leader of a minority government. At any rate, I just hope whichever one the OPC picks manages to win his own riding : )
* his/her/their/whatever
Fedeli’s comment about “rot” will be used for attacks by the Libs and NDP for sure. It will do some damage for sure, but I don’t know how much. After all, don’t most voters already think political parties are full of rot? OPC’s may get bonus points for admitting it and working to clean it up.
Plus there are multiple reports from independent offices like the Auditor General Office and Financial Accountability Office hammering the Liberals that the OPC will use in their own ads.
I think Mulroney will wipe the floor with the other candidates. Many voters still have a Trudeau-dynasty mindset in Ontario and much of the country, and Mulroney’s charm, bilingualism, outsider image, not to mention her father’s increasingly-improving image as the father of free trade, etc, will help her. And, as you mentioned, she is a true PC from what I can tell. Elliott had her chance and blew it a couple of times and is old news. Ford is, well, a Ford, and aside from a certain anti-elite group of supporters, will go out on an early ballot. That’s my $0.02.