Musings —02.18.2018 10:44 AM—
It was my party, and I’ll destroy it if I want to
Patrick Brown is conducting his campaign launch as though he thinks he is Frank Sinatra, and the hangers on are his brat pack. Second City Comedy troupe used to do a great skit on Sinatra too.
Hopefully another Mac truck will run him over again this week, and he will become road kill once and for all.
