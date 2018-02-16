Feature, Musings —02.16.2018 03:17 PM—
It’s all over before it’s started (updated)
As predicted: his strategy is to destroy his former political home.
He’s doing that.
This turns the PC Party of Ontario into a running joke. Their leadership race becomes a farce.
All that can save them now is another young woman coming forward to tell her story.
Will she?
UPDATE:
It’s only over before it starts if he wins back the leadership.
CTV just reported that Brown ‘the practicing clown’ is filing leadership candidate papers with litigators in tow. Fedeli’s name is mud if he allows him to run given what Fedeli promised membership on the departure of Brown from the legislature three weeks ago.
Newsrooms must be rolling their collective eyeballs right about now.
I’m off to buy popcorn for the political theater on the tube this weekend.
🙂
RW
Again, the interm leader has no control over who runs FOR LEADER.
Who runs for a SEAT under the party banner? Yes, the interm leader can refuse to sign nomination papers. Running for LEADER is different than trying to run for in a riding.
To run for leader anyone with the entry fee can run. If Warren wanted to run, he could have forked over the $125,000 and been in the race.
If Mulroney, Ford or Elliott win leadership, they can prevent Brown from seeking a seat under the OPC banner in the election.
If Brown wins he could sign his own nomination papers
Loooooooooooooooooooooooooool.
Ontario Liberals gonna be in government until 2050.
Wonder who’s fronting him the $125,000?
PS – His name has been added to the list of candidates, so it’s official. He’s in.
PPS – I think your site may be getting hit with another DDOS attack. Funny how that seeme to always happen when you mention #METOO and Liberals together
Apparently he does not understand what NO means.
He is being incredibly selfish. He needs to realize he will never be premier ever. Now if he wasn’t doing this the PCs would still have a chance, but the more oxygen he sucks up the more likely he will result in his party’s defeat.