02.22.2018 11:46 AM

Lisa Kinsella, Arthur Potts fighting hate – with me providing backup

It’s been a few years since a hate group jammed a rifle in my chest.  Could be an interesting night.


3 Comments

  1. Dork in East York says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Warren, surprised I won’t see you at the BEY NDP nomination 😉

  2. Gavin McKenzie says:
    February 22, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Good luck and much love for the Peaky Blinders reference!

