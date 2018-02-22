Musings —02.22.2018 11:46 AM—
Lisa Kinsella, Arthur Potts fighting hate – with me providing backup
It’s been a few years since a hate group jammed a rifle in my chest. Could be an interesting night.
Change of plan: I wasn't going to attend @apottsmpp's terrific anti-racism rally tonight, where @lisakinsella is speaking. But now that an Islamophobic hate group is coming, I'll be there in full Peaky Blinders mode. Could be interesting. #topoli #onpoli https://t.co/s0jQ9elfDn
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 22, 2018
Warren, surprised I won’t see you at the BEY NDP nomination 😉
I hate everyone.
Good luck and much love for the Peaky Blinders reference!