Lisa Kinsella, Arthur Potts fighting hate – with me providing backup

Change of plan: I wasn't going to attend @apottsmpp's terrific anti-racism rally tonight, where @lisakinsella is speaking. But now that an Islamophobic hate group is coming, I'll be there in full Peaky Blinders mode. Could be interesting. #topoli #onpoli https://t.co/s0jQ9elfDn

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 22, 2018