Michael Bate’s Frank magazine has so far dodged #MeToo – but NB: he runs a misogynist’s sandbox where harassment of women isn’t just tolerated, it actually culminated in a “contest” advocating the rape of Caroline Mulroney. #onpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/uIxuPOu9GO

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 10, 2018