Our fight against that neo-Nazi hate rag

Story link is here, and a bit of it is below. Meanwhile, Lisa will be speaking tomorrow night at an anti-hate forum being led by a great leader in the fight against bigotry, Liberal MPP Arthur Potts – more details here.

They know it won’t be easy and expect to be in it for the long haul, but Beach residents Lisa and Warren Kinsella say they’re prepared to do everything they can to put a stop to an extremist newspaper published in the Upper Beach.

During a recent interview, Warren, a lawyer, political consultant, pundit and author who has written extensively about racism for more than three decades, called Your Ward News (YWN) the most hateful publication he’s come across.

“(It’s) unprecedented and it’s right in our neighbourhood,” he said, adding no one should be subjected to it.

“We’re doing everything we can to choke off the air for this neo-Nazi rag.”

His wife, Lisa, a prominent Liberal consultant and commentator, cannot believe the “blatant misogyny” in Your Ward News and how many women feel concerned for their personal safety because of what is written within its pages.

“Your Ward News is not free speech. It is hate propaganda,” she charged. “(Standing up) is the right thing to do.”

The couple, who have a blended family of six children and a grandson, first sprung into action in the spring of 2015 when a copy of the paper arrived at their home.