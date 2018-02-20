Patrick Brown in pictures

Warren — Feature, Musings —

The collage is worth a thousand words, as they say. The Facebook screenshot is creepy. And one is arguably…you know what it is.

There’s more of this sort of thing out there, I’m told.

After last night’s blockbuster Globe and Mail story – which suggested he had schemed to get a big payment from a man who would get a coveted PC nomination shortly thereafter – I don’t know how he can survive. His defence is that the deal never went through? Seriously?

In law, there’s something called a lesser included offence.

That may well apply here.





