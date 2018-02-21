Musings —02.21.2018 01:11 PM—
Patrick Brown “liked” this photo on March 21, 2015
…about six weeks before he won his party’s leadership.
You can’t make this stuff up.
But, by all means, keep him around as a leadership contender.
Sadly he’s probably stacked enough of his loyalists into these committees that he’ll be approved (along with a few types not bold enough to bar him from the race).
I still think the most potentially damning story is the G & M house one. It’s entirely plausible that money laundering was the objective of that deal.
To anyone supporting him still at this point, do you see the potential for this man to actually be CHARGED with something during the campaign?
This whole candidacy is unprecedented in Canadian politics, it’s basically a sociopathic campaign based on nothing other than spite.
Spite for the PC party, spite for the other candidates, spite for Wynne, spite for the Media.
It’s a completely nihilistic endeavour for power’s sake.
FINTRAC: “A large cash transaction report is submitted to FINTRAC when a reporting entity receives $10,000 or more in cash in the course of a single transaction, or when it receives two or more cash amounts totalling $10,000 or more made within 24 consecutive hours by or on behalf of the same individual or entity.”
It may be nothing but I recall Patrick, during the 2004 federal election, paying himself a salary out of his campaign contributions. It was a small amount, around $1275, and it is not against the law, as I understand. Two days later he put it back into his campaign as a donation. I asked an accountant and lawyer why he do that. They both said it was for the 75% tax break. Illegal? No, but even Al Capone got his start somewhere
Oh I love it! Anything that creates a stumbling block for the Conservative agenda is a win (Wynne ?) for the people of Ontarion
Meant to say Ontario of course.
Except two polls out this week have:
A) OPC still beating Wynne Liberals despite all the OPC drama
B) OPC support GROWING since the Brown drama began.
It may just be people have decided they want a change in government and don’t care about the noise.
Maybe. But the Patrick Clown Show is unlikely to end when the next leader is picked. And if he wins, I am reliably told that more than half the caucus has already decided to abandon ship and start a new party.
In all seriousness, what red blooded man wouldn’t “like” a scene like that..
But putting it on social media? That is dumbassery on a massive scale.
.. so aside from the missing in action imaginary members who (never?) paid to join the PC club of Ontario.. yet thereby swelled the ranks from 12 or 14 thou to 200,000.. thusly ‘winning’ a ‘leadership’ ‘race’ (note the sarcasm)
and no hard feelings re the missing 700 thou large
and also aside from drunken young women in a non existent bedroom (looking at pictures) whilst his current girlfriend was in a non existent adjacent bedroom
(try that one out on mom.. n good luck)
We now have the self laundering, self exonerating
self vindicating and squeaky clean mr Patrick Brown back in action.. ready to lead Ontario after passing some private lie detector tests..
He will slay ms Mulroney & Elliot
and doogie Ford..
the other is self slaying
and does not deserve naming
We predict The Doug will emerge
from the PC political sludge for the win
the salamanders have spoken
You’re as giddy as a schoolgirl with a new pair of Mary Janes… Haven’t seen you this feverish since André Marin had his hat and ass handed to him.
He’s Canada’s Hillary Clinton. Believes in no policy other than do or say whatever to get elected and risks an indictment during an election campaign party and supporters be damned.
But it’s not about just one person