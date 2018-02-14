Feature, Musings —02.14.2018 08:55 AM—
Patrick Brown, P.I. (updated)
Welcome to today’s class in how not to do P.R., folks. Today’s case study is Patrick Brown, former leader of the Progressive Conservative Party.
Three weeks ago, CTV broadcast a report that Brown had engaged in graphic sexual misconduct with two very young women. He denied the allegations of the two young women, but he stepped down a few hours after the CTV report.
His party started a leadership race to replace him. All of the candidates seem to be a lot more popular than he was.
Three weeks after he resigned, Brown hired a PR firm and started a media tour. He attacked the young women who made the allegations against him. The two young women doubled down on their stories, refusing to back off.
I have been told by CTV folks that Brown has not taken steps to sue them or his accusers. And he’s rapidly running out of time to do so. In my view, until he serves a Libel Notice, I don’t give a rat’s ass about whatever he has to say. It’s all spin or bullshit, at this point.
Oh, and this: Patrick Brown has hired private investigators. (UPDATE: These guys, I’m told.)
I found that out on-air, on CFRA on Monday afternoon. I was on Evan Solomon’s show with Karl Belanger and Alise Mills when Alise said she was working with Brown, and that he had hired private investigators. Here’s what she said: “Patrick has hired someone to do the forensics, a P.I., he’s got a very strong legal team.”
That was news.
Evan and I started questioning Alise, who I know to be an honest person. She didn’t walk back her statement. She stood by it.
To repeat: Patrick Brown has hired private investigators to do “forensics.” Forensics are defined as “scientific tests or techniques used in connection with the detection of crime.”
So, whose crime? And who are they investigating? There are only three possibilities, because there are only three groups of participants in this sordid tale.
- One possibility is Patrick Brown has hired private investigators to do “forensics” on him. Given that he’s the client, this isn’t highly likely.
- Another possibility is that Patrick Brown has hired private investigators to discredit the CTV team who worked on this story. I’ve been told by two sources at CTV that they think P.I. types are indeed following them around.
- The only other possibility is that Patrick Brown has hired private investigators to discredit and attack the two young women who made the allegations in the first place.
Those are the only possibilities. If it’s either 2 or 3, it is big, big news: a sitting member of the provincial legislature has hired private investigators to go after the media and two young women who claim to have been sexually assaulted. (Another possibility: he’s investigating other MPPs: but that would be a clear violation of their Parliamentary privilege.)
Anyway. If the above is true – if what Alise Mills revealed on Monday is indeed the case – I do not see how Patrick Brown can be permitted to retain his seat.
Digging up dirt on reporters, doing their jobs? Digging up dirt on alleged victims of sexual assault? Digging up dirt on fellow MPPs?
That’s not the kind of person we need in our provincial parliament.
Patrick would be well-advised to keep a low profile at the moment. As more and more is being discovered within the party, the picture is looking more and more grim for him.
Disgraced former PC Party Ontario leader Patrick Brown will not launch a Libel suit against CTV, or the two women that have accused Brown of untoward behaviour. He knows that they are telling the truth, and he mistakenly thinks if he throws money at the conundrum he can increase his probability of being believed. Clearly, the executive of the PC Party, and CTV, have enough information on hand to stand by their position that Brown acted in an untoward manner that is not befitting of a politician in a leadership position, or even a back bench position.
Bottom line is that Brown must have enough money to throw around in a wasteful manner on Private Investigations, and Forensic analysis. CTV, and the PC Party, have lots of litigators that are in no way phased by the head fake bluff of Brown and his entourage of hapless gumshoes.
I am 100% positive that Brown et al. will be seen to be pissing into the wind without a hope or a prayer that Brown will ever be vindicated due to the fact that he is most assuredly guilty as charged in the court of public opinion.
Brown’s litigators, and gumshoes, all need employment, and are more than happy to be taking his money given that he is truly a greater fool than they are.
Lastly, in Financial Intelligence it is known that risk travels to those that least understand it. In the case of Patrick Brown we can all safely conclude that he does not understand political risk, interpersonal risk, social risk, public risk, relationship risk, in-group risk, out-group risk, sociological risk, psychological risk, monetary risk, or legal risk.
clearly, someone needs to explain risks to Brown et al.
RW
Patrick Brown may find himself unemployed within the next few months. What will he do to earn a living between May 2018 and 2043?
Since Brown resigned his House of Commons seat prior to the 2015 election, he can start collecting his MP pension at age 55.
The election is too close for Patrick Brown to realistically prove they are not true. And still it seems like the guy is a creep who you wouldn’t want as premier. His best option is to not run for MPP in the upcoming election and he can sort this out without dragging the public and his party through it. If he is innocent, which is far from certain, he can clear his name and then have a future career in the public sector, but he needs to realize fair or not fair his public image is tarnished so he has no future in politics.
As a lawyer and a detail man, does the evolution in the story from “highschool student and underage” to “young woman” bother you? Maybe the difference does not meet the definition of libel, but I do remember the highschool student component of the original story did generate at least part of the warranted outrage.
Everyone seems young to me these days
CTV has just admitted the woman wasn’t underage, so they HAD to change it.
So, if the accuser lied about that, what other part of he story isn’t true?
I don’t give a shit. Until he sues, you can wipe your ass with whatever his team of ace private detectives come up with.
Ironically, when Patrick Brown was in high school, had he had attended a public school, he might still have been in high school at his accuser’s age since Ontario still had a 13th grade back then. The Ontario PC government at the time, of which Brown’s uncle was a member, eliminated the 13th grade.
Hypothetically, if I were Patrick Brown and I was or otherwise believed I was innocent, perhaps the forensic digging I’d have the PIs doing is not to implicate others in crime, but to show that I had done nothing wrong. I suspect you might be reading too much into the word forensics. Maybe Alise just wasn’t being as precise about wording as is your interpretation of those words.
Um….
Key accusation against Patrick Brown false, CTV now admits
http://torontosun.com/news/provincial/key-accusation-against-patrick-brown-false-ctv-now-admits?utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#link_time=1518625202
Yeah, it magically is no longer alleged sexual assault because she’s older. Gotcha.
Where did I make a commet like that?
I posted the headline of the article and the link.
CTV made sure to emphasize the underage angle in the original story and have now had to admit she wasn’t underage.
That’s all I pointed out. And naturally yes, some people will begin to question the truthfulness of the rest of her story when she suddenly changes part of her allegation.
Personally I’d like to see this in court with the accusers and Brown under oath.
I hereby withdraw my I don’t give a shit.
I’m with you. It’s all about credibility, and people who are caught lying (especially when making an accusation this damaging) need to be held accountable; how many real victims might be discredited or refuse to come forward if this woman is proven to be fabricating this whole thing in an effort to get payback on someone she thinks has wronged her? We all know that it happens…many of us know (or have read about) people who have been through an acrimonious divorce or other breakup of some kind, and have been shocked by the lengths some people (male *or* female) will go to to “get” someone.
I’m not making any judgements about Patrick Brown until I see some actual *evidence* one way or another; a mere accusation shouldn’t be enough to ruin a person, man or woman. That’s been my position all along, because unlike some people who post here I actually believe in due process and the law (yes…even now)…
The allegation was never that he sexually assaulted her in the first place. She never suggested she was forced against her will. It was just a hook up. And then she changed her story which removed the only remotely concerning elements.
Sorry “Gyor,” I’m a lawyer. You’re not.
This just underscores to me how little he cares about the party. What a pathetic individual.
Nothing I’ve seen or read today changes the fact that Paddy is, at the very minimum, a creepy icky classless little puke. That was well known in Ottawa for eons, as were the ‘icky’ opinion of his frat buddy and partner in hi-jinks Rickie Dykstra.
Oh, and more bad news for both the PCs just breaking this afternoon.
It seems that the PC membership list was jacked by the Justice4Brown crew. Thousands of emails went out to PC members via a MailChimp blast this morning from a certain Roger.Mason1962@gmail.com.
Looks like that party database isn’t so secure after all, eh Vic?
That pucker sound you’re hearing is coming from up PC HQ down on Adelaide Street.
News at 11.
Yeah, that was my reaction. Brown’s dirty tricks squad have the list.
At a March 29, 2007 meeting of the federal justice committee on age of consent legislation, MPs intervened when Patrick Brown’s witness started to describe details of an underage victim in public.
http://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/39-1/JUST/meeting-59/minutes
The next day Brown was no longer a member of the justice committee.
The MP the Conservatives replaced Brown with on the justice committee? Rick Dykstra.
I was recently at a party in Barrie, full of Barrie residents and more voting Conservatives than I’ve ever been around. There wasn’t a Barrie resident who hasn’t heard stories about Brown’s behaviour or seen him in action after event parties, going back as far as when he was a city councillor. Yes, I understand that this is gossip, but I was taken aback by how many different stories were floating around. There were a handful of supporters, but most were happy to be rid of him. It also appears his behaviour was never a secret. Was it ignored because this kind of thing was always ignored? Why would they go ahead with him as a candidate? Seems to me they are well rid of him.
The conspiracy theorist in me thinks that there are some PC insiders who REALLY don’t want Doug Ford leading the party that are encouraging Brown to fight back. It’s the only thing that makes sense here, at least to me. He’s obviously hearing from party highers-up who are encouraging him to speak out, and I think it’s going to backfire something fierce.
There are rumours suggesting the take down of Brown was an inside job, so I doubt the party HQ are encouraging him to fight back.
Plus I’ve been told there are many in the OPC very impressed with Ford so far.
Add to that the recent Campaign Research poll that has all three candidates for leader doing better against Wynne then their polls from when Brown was leader.
what a mess..surprising to see CTV put McGregor on the case though given his history with Frank magazine and Caroline Mulroney
New statement from Brown this afternoon in which he basically dares his accusers to go to the police and press chatges, even providing the phone # for Barrie police.
https://www.facebook.com/servingbarrie/posts/10160218865305106?_fb_noscript=1