Patrick Brown thinks he’s still leader (updated multiple times)

He has had “Progressive Conservative leader” on his Facebook profile for weeks. Now we know why.

He’s launching the first political coup in modern Ontario history.

This guy is in (deserved) exile on Elba, and he’s still insisting everyone call him Emperor. The Emperor wears no clothes, more like.

My view? Vic Fedeli needs to boot him out of the PC caucus – because the only coup conspirator appears to be Patrick Brown himself. This guy thinks he could be Premier? This is how he behaves?

Patrick Brown: a kid throwing a tantrum.

UPDATE: Oh, and check this out: here’s Brown’s own hand-picked lawyer – a guy who was the PC Party’s lawyer, until recently – over on Facebook.

ANOTHER UPDATE: Brown claims he didn’t authorize the “he’s still the leader” insanity, here.

YET ANOTHER UPDATE: But, um, here he is, in his own words, telling Global that: “The resignation was sent out without my permission.” So which is it? Did you resign, or did you not resign?