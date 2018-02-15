Feature, Musings —02.15.2018 02:57 PM—
Patrick Brown thinks he’s still leader (updated multiple times)
He has had “Progressive Conservative leader” on his Facebook profile for weeks. Now we know why.
He’s launching the first political coup in modern Ontario history.
This guy is in (deserved) exile on Elba, and he’s still insisting everyone call him Emperor. The Emperor wears no clothes, more like.
My view? Vic Fedeli needs to boot him out of the PC caucus – because the only coup conspirator appears to be Patrick Brown himself. This guy thinks he could be Premier? This is how he behaves?
Patrick Brown: a kid throwing a tantrum.
Sources close to Patrick Brown say he never signed a resignation letter and is still leader of the Ontario PC Party, CityNews has learned.
The sources further claim the party leadership race is invalid and someone in the PC party crafted the resignation letter without Brown’s authorization or signature.
“(Brown) is fighting for everything; he is fighting for his political life and he is not going to give it away,” one of the sources said.
According to the sources, if the PC party goes ahead with the leadership vote on March 10, it could be met with a legal challenge.
The sources also said Brown is being encouraged to take his seat in the chair of leader of the Opposition when the legislature resumes on Feb. 20.“It is his rightful and lawful seat,” one of the sources said.
“This is an assault on our democracy. We can basically go into an election without a leader in June if the party pushes back.”
UPDATE: Oh, and check this out: here’s Brown’s own hand-picked lawyer – a guy who was the PC Party’s lawyer, until recently – over on Facebook.
ANOTHER UPDATE: Brown claims he didn’t authorize the “he’s still the leader” insanity, here.
YET ANOTHER UPDATE: But, um, here he is, in his own words, telling Global that: “The resignation was sent out without my permission.” So which is it? Did you resign, or did you not resign?
But if Brown is still leader, wouldn’t that mean Fedeli has no authority to do anything like kick Brown out of caucus as his selection as interm leader would be invalid?
Agreed he needs to be booted from caucus. Also caucus should issue him an ultimatum, drop your claim as leader or we will all quit the party. He seems to be mad and I can understand that, but if he truly cared about the party and the province he would drop out of politics and then fight this in the court of law separately.
When your opponent is lighting himself on fire, just stand back and watch.
Correction: He is claiming on his twitter he never said this so this just gets more bizarre by the moment. Still Vic Fideli should boot him from caucus. The new leader can decide accordingly, but I believe the best course for him is to resign as MPP and clear this in the court of law. He is damaged in the public eye and once this happens nothing you can do. If he is truly innocent, he will clear his name and be able to have a successful career in the private sector.
Brown tweeted:
This story was just brought to my attention. I appreciate the enthusiasm but I did not authorize this. I am solely focused on clearing my name, not technicalities. twitter.com/citynews/statu…
Well if this goes to a convention in the current political climate, I think Doug Ford could win both the PC nomination and the election. So if Patrick Brown does in fact come back as leader, thereby eliminating the need for a convention, would he be saving the province and country from this crazy fate?
For the current Premier, and the Ontario Liberals, this is the gift that keeps on giving. Sad commentary on the PC Party generally and Mr. Brown in particular. Notwithstanding on whether or not he manages to redeem his reputation, I have absolutely no confidence whatsoever in his ability to lead a major provincial political party, or certainly to serve as a Premier.
Wow.
.. I’m with mike.. the setting on fire..
Brown made the decision to leave the legislature, and resign as party leader, based on advice from his advisors in the PC Party. Fedeli stated he would not sign his nomination papers, and new party leadership candidates have signed up new members.
Brown is grasping at straws, and has no case that would warrant a hearing before a judge. He walked out of the legislature on advice from executive, and he did not stand his ground and filibuster in the legislature. He cannot filibuster in the mainstream media, but he is desperate enough to attempt it.
I predict a great fall on his horizon.
