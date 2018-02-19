PCPO: a correspondent writes in

Just received. Interesting.

Warren: Patrick Brown wants to play politics. Let’s play.

Let’s take a look at some of Patrick Brown’s biggest supporters.

Let’s look, too, at how the Hell this guy is funding his $1.75 million mortgage, all his trips to India and various other exotic places, the entire operation, including his first Leadership bid.

Let’s shake the tree and see what falls out, shall we?

Here are/were some of Patrick Brown’s top guys.

1. Rick Dykstra. Accused of sexual assault.

Acclaimed as President of the PC Party. Didn’t have a job. Some suggested he should get paid by the PC Party fund.

Did he? The Constitution says that he can’t. But hey, it’s just the Constitution.

He ran for the nomination to become an MPP and lost. Wasn’t doing the finest job as President? The people of Niagara didn’t want him back?

If he didn’t get paid by the Party, then where was he getting an income from?

2. Andrzej Kepinski, the big-shot casino guy.Andrzej gave $20K to Glen Murray when he ran for the Liberal leadership. Glen Murray! Almost immediately, Glen drops out. Andrzej has also given a lot to many other Liberals too. Here’s a link:

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/cashed-up-ontario-liberal-candidates-play-with-fire/article7395905/

Andrzej has been described as the big money behind Patrick Brown’s first Leadership bid.

He was appointed to the PC Ontario Fund Board. A known backer of Ontario Liberals.

You can’t make this stuff up.

How did this get past the powers that be?

Andrzej is also close with Rick Dykstra. They go way back. Niagara area stuff. Dykstra was the MP down there. Andrzej has casino interests down there.

3. Brett McFarquar, the owner of a company called ElectRight.

He’s a full time Toronto Police Officer as well. One of the largest vendors of research and solicitation services to the PC Party riding candidates – and the PC Party Fund.

It has been said that the bond between Patrick and Brett “Trumps” everything else. If you get my meaning.

Also, ElectRight was a vendor for Patrick Brown’s first leadership campaign. But it would seem that they didn’t make a lot of money on that campaign. Perhaps they didn’t make many phone calls? The campaign financial returns suggest they didn’t invoice the campaign for much, at all.

Also, Dykstra is super tight with ElectRight, too. One of ElectRight’s principals worked for Dykstra for a number of years.

These three boys (Brown, McFarquar and Dykstra), go way back.

4. Snover Dhillon. Google Snover Dhillon.I suspect that we are going to hear a lot more about this guy in the coming weeks.

The rumours on the street are that this guy also provides “election services.” His specialty is nomination races. High stakes, I’m told.

Big supporter of Jass Johal and Patrick Brown.

They’ve all been to India together, even.

Jag withdrew his candidacy for PC Party President. Mangeet Gill and Kevin Gaudet withdrew their candidacies for VPs. Then, Dykstra was acclaimed as President. Then, Jag was acclaimed as Vice-President.

Voila! One big happy family. And…who was pulling all the strings behind the scenes?

Here’s the problem: the President interprets the Constitution and ultimately decides who the candidates for leadership are.

Snover and Jag are close. Very close. I wonder how close Jag is with Jass Johal?

5. And who this this Jass Johal guy that I keep hearing about?And how does he fit into all of this? This is one I’m looking into this week.

Warren, something else is bugging me too.

But I need your help with this one. I’m hoping that your loyal readers – who have the capacity and the resources – will look deeper into this one for me.

This story is nagging at me. I’ve got a feeling that there’s a lot more here:

“We were confident that after calling into question the integrity of the police investigation against Ms. Ali that she would be exonerated at trial”

https://www.thestar.com/news/queenspark/2015/09/18/crown-drops-criminal-harassment-charges-against-pc-activist-during-leadership-race.html

Stay tuned.