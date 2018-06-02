Ten language commandments or compersonments: take your pick

Warren — Feature, Musings —

So, about the little exchange captured below. Was it a dumb thing to say? Yes. Will conservatives treat it like a war crime for months to come, which is also dumb? Yes. Naturally.

So, ten things.

Language changes all the time. Language changes because society changes. Language evolves as people evolve. Language changes because no two people experience stuff the same way. We changed the anthem last week to make it gender-neutral. No one died. But: society shouldn’t have changes in the lingo dictated to them by the powerful. Ask indigenous people about that. And: changes to the language shouldn’t be passed along in a patronizing, condescending way. And: MEN, STOP INTERRUPTING WOMEN! Also: don’t let language do your thinking for you. Ever, ever. N.B.: imposing arbitrary language changes tends to divide people, not unite them. His noster maximus anxietas, et bene facis. Which (I think) is Latin for: “If this is all we have to worry about, we’re doing okay.”