The night the pigs attacked a Muslim woman in a church

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Here’s the scene:

We were in a church. There was a choir singing upstairs. People were sitting, quietly, with their kids.

And then the pigs got up on their hind legs and started squealing.

They started squealing and screeching, their little pig eyes all red, about “sharia law” and Muslims “raping” children and the need to “separate the races.”

The pigs looked human, but they weren’t. They were racists and anti-Semites and haters who roughly resembled humans, but weren’t human. They were pigs.

They started in when my wife Lisa stood up to talk about our efforts – along with many others – to fight the neo-Nazi Your Ward News. They started taunting her. She kept her cool, but I was getting a bit mad.

When it came time for Iqra Khalid to speak, the racist pigs started lunging forward. They were in a spit-flecked fury. She was everything they hated the most: a Muslim. A woman. And a Muslim woman with power.

And she wasn’t afraid of them.

We were concerned, however. So Lisa went and stood beside her, as did a young man with the Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church. And MPP Arthur Potts and me stood up, between the pigs and Iqra Khalid.

The Liberal MP said the cops had been called, but they never came in. I, and my pal Joe Warmington,, found that very odd (if you look at the video, you’ll see me taking my jacket off and “getting ready to go” as a Jewish friend said to me – and I was).

Anyway. It was bad. It was really, really bad. A woman being attacked by a bunch of pigs – because she’s a Muslim, and because she opposes bigotry.

In a church. That part I can’t get out of my head, I told her later.

When racist pigs are prepared to do that in a church, they’re prepared to do anything.