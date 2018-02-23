Feature, Musings —02.23.2018 11:44 AM—
The night the pigs attacked a Muslim woman in a church
Here’s the scene:
We were in a church. There was a choir singing upstairs. People were sitting, quietly, with their kids.
And then the pigs got up on their hind legs and started squealing.
They started squealing and screeching, their little pig eyes all red, about “sharia law” and Muslims “raping” children and the need to “separate the races.”
The pigs looked human, but they weren’t. They were racists and anti-Semites and haters who roughly resembled humans, but weren’t human. They were pigs.
They started in when my wife Lisa stood up to talk about our efforts – along with many others – to fight the neo-Nazi Your Ward News. They started taunting her. She kept her cool, but I was getting a bit mad.
When it came time for Iqra Khalid to speak, the racist pigs started lunging forward. They were in a spit-flecked fury. She was everything they hated the most: a Muslim. A woman. And a Muslim woman with power.
And she wasn’t afraid of them.
We were concerned, however. So Lisa went and stood beside her, as did a young man with the Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church. And MPP Arthur Potts and me stood up, between the pigs and Iqra Khalid.
The Liberal MP said the cops had been called, but they never came in. I, and my pal Joe Warmington,, found that very odd (if you look at the video, you’ll see me taking my jacket off and “getting ready to go” as a Jewish friend said to me – and I was).
Anyway. It was bad. It was really, really bad. A woman being attacked by a bunch of pigs – because she’s a Muslim, and because she opposes bigotry.
In a church. That part I can’t get out of my head, I told her later.
When racist pigs are prepared to do that in a church, they’re prepared to do anything.
Warren,
Hopefully, you will hear from the mayor’s office. They need to address this very serious incident and not just from a public safety perspective. The Trump Exclusion Template must always be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
Crowd contagion & hysteria takes on a life of its own given a state of political flux in CANADA today. When civilization breaks down it will do so via pure unadulterated ignorance of the great unwashed mired in mass hysteria and running through the streets with their collective hair on fire.
Sounds like it won’t take much to trigger their collective hysteria en masse if a Muslim woman with power is permitted to speak authoritatively in a public forum in a democracy.
RW
OMG I was planning on being there but at the last minute had a change of plans. I wish i were there to lend my support . Honestly I am not sure I would be able to keep my cool .
Revolting.
Thanks for standing strong. I really worry sometimes that there are significant numbers of people within the police forces of this country who are not on our side.
.. ah man.. oh man
I do not want to get involved
.. However..
This would be like not arriving
at the school your kids are at
and bad people with guns are in the halls..
Kindly let me know
if n when you or Lisa decide to engage further
with these losers..
I do not abide..
The Beach(es) was kind enuff to adopt me
I raised my son there..
I can go to jail n not pass go
in a heartbeat..
I will kick ass as required..
I had no idea it had gotten so dark..
Pigs are delicious and smart. These are not pigs. They are vermin. Please invite me to any further conflagarations that I might help extinguish the flames. I’m a downtown Toronto boy born and bred, and the pluralism and integration that generally define this town are why I raise my son here. So let’s send these inbred racist locusts back into the winds from whence they came. I feel a column coming on …
When it was about to go down, I said to myself: “Wish John was here.”
Please share any of the comments they made. Your photo does not (and is hardly expected to) reflect the seething hatred, the “spit-flecked fury” you describe.
Not doubting you; just intrigued as to what levels they sank in the confrontation.
I’m not your librarian. Reasearch it yourself.