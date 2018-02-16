The Patrick Clown Show, plus bonus caucus resignation phone call tape!

Warren — Feature, Musings —





ABOVE: Brown says he didn’t resign – but here’s the tape proving that he did!

Yesterday there was an Ontario PC leader debate. You are forgiven for not noticing.

That’s because – as my friend Tasha notes in her column, here – The Patrick Clown Show™ risks eclipsing everything else. It’s like that 1963 Lesley Gore hit, It’s My Party – you know, “It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to.”

Well, Brown version is: It’s Still My Party, and I’ll Destroy It If I Want To.

Let’s recap yesterday, shall we?

Follow all that? I don’t either.

Here are the possibilities, boys and girls: one, The Patrick Clown Show really is a clown show, and its principals wouldn’t know how to run a two-house paper route.

Or, two, the strategic objective is the Lesley Gore song after all: if Mr. Zipper Problem™ can’t run the party, then he’ll take down the party. Boom.

Either way, The Patrick Clown Show has made one key, key error, folks: its brain trust – and there’s an oxymoron if there ever was one! – are assuming that nothing else is about to come out about their man.

They shouldn’t assume that. (See video, above.)