Vice is right

That little fellow at Vice who got mad at me a long time ago – I criticized him for thinking that the torture and murder of Luka Magnotta’s victim was funny, and he never forgot it – is still mad at me. This upsets me a great deal, as you can well imagine. Sorry, Justin.

As a public service, then, I offer the following links about the place where he worked for so long (and, I stress, there are some good folks there – including a couple who have told me Justin was a workplace monster). It’s revealing and informative all at the same time.

This little guy who was at Vice apparently thinks #MeToo – and guys like me, I guess, who support it – are a joke.

Except we’re not the joke, Justin. You are, for working alongside a gang of pigs and criminals for years, and saying precious little.

And still taking their paycheques.