03.22.2018 08:26 PM

A. Meet with the police.

Q. On the day the new Your Ward News – that racist, anti-Semitic, Holocaust-denying, Islamophobic, women-hating piece of garbage – comes out, what do you do?

Share
Share

1 Comment

  1. F.P. Fromm says:
    March 22, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    I am a neo-Nazi and white supremacist. I am also into children. Send me spam at TheMidnightMan88@yahoo.ca.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*