03.21.2018 03:03 PM

Big trouble. Big.


Share
Share

1 Comment

  1. crabby says:
    March 21, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Wiley made his way from Victoria, BC, to Ignatieff’s office in Ottawa to Obama’s data group and on to the Liberal Democrats in London. It seems he was rebuffed at every turn. Someone from the Lib Dems, however, brought him to SCL where they brought him straight in and then set up Cambridge Analytica with Robert Mercer’s funding and Steve Bannon on the board.

    Along the way, Wylie and a bunch of his buddies launched AggregateIQ, a start up that was paid half of the Brexit “Leave” campaign’s budget. AIQ was credited with Leave’s upset victory.

    AIQ is still in business. Lately it has solicited the BC Libs to help them oust the NDP in the next provincial elections. Talk about birds of a feather.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*