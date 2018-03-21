Musings —03.21.2018 03:03 PM—
Big trouble. Big.
Uh-oh. This is a big, big change in a big, big story. Big, big trouble for #LPC.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 21, 2018
The Liberal's just clarified their relationship with Christopher Wylie, saying he at no point had "access to any data from Liberal Caucus Research Bureau" and was paid 100k for his services.
— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) March 21, 2018
Wiley made his way from Victoria, BC, to Ignatieff’s office in Ottawa to Obama’s data group and on to the Liberal Democrats in London. It seems he was rebuffed at every turn. Someone from the Lib Dems, however, brought him to SCL where they brought him straight in and then set up Cambridge Analytica with Robert Mercer’s funding and Steve Bannon on the board.
Along the way, Wylie and a bunch of his buddies launched AggregateIQ, a start up that was paid half of the Brexit “Leave” campaign’s budget. AIQ was credited with Leave’s upset victory.
AIQ is still in business. Lately it has solicited the BC Libs to help them oust the NDP in the next provincial elections. Talk about birds of a feather.