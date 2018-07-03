Dart and Newstalk 1010 Ontario politics shocker poll: it had better be one Hell of a March 28 budget

…because they are seriously running out of runway. Wow.

This poll is a shocker, from respected pollster John Wright and the good folks at 1010:

Despite Leadership Contest Tumult,

Preference is for Ontario PC’s (44%) to Govern,

NDP (24%), Liberal Party (19%), “Other” (13%)

Eight in 10 (81%) Ontarians believe it’s time for another provincial party to take over and run the province compared to just two in 10 (19%) who say the Liberal government under Premier Kathleen Wynne has done a good job and deserves to be re-elected

Toronto—As the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario gets down to choosing a new leader on Saturday, March 10, 2018, a new poll conducted by DART Insight for NewsTalk 1010 suggests that despite the tumultuous month of leadership campaigning, Ontarians still prefer the PC’s to govern the province versus all others.

The results were gathered during the meltdown of former PC leader Patrick Brown’s attempt to regain his post and suggest that even in the midst of the campaign cacophony, when given a choice as to who should govern Ontario, voters still preferred the Ontario PC’s (44%) to do so versus the Ontario New Democratic Party (24%), the Ontario Liberal Party (19%) or another party of their choice (“Other” 13%). Ontario voters go to the polls on June 7, 2018.

These preferences are against a backdrop where eight in 10 (81%) Ontarians believe it’s time for another Party to take over and run the Province compared to just two in 10 (19%) who say the Liberal government under Premier Kathleen Wynne has done a good job and deserves to be re-elected.

The DART Insight Online scientific poll was conducted between February 19 – 27, 2018, among almost 1000 Ontario adults (962 aged 18+), was weighted to the latest general population census and is considered accurate within +/- 3.6% using a Bayesian Credibility Interval measurement. Note that totals may be +/- 100% due to rounding.