I got tired of waiting for PCPO leadership results
So I tweeted stuff.
Pro tips, PC friends:
- If voters see that you can’t run your own house, they won’t let you run the province
- If you need media coverage, and all opposition parties do, messing up your leadership convention’s media coverage is a really bad idea
- If you think the networks won’t pull the plug on you, you are dreaming in Technicolour
Mayhem in Markham!
Not great optics, for sure.
Interesting that Caroline Mulroney does a repeat of her father in the 1976 Federal PC leadership campaign.
Ford winning, but the anal sex curriculum lady is guaranteed a cabinet seat as Education Critic so we can
expect to be winning for the next four years minimum on the laughs she will provide us, and late night comedy.
Ford will align with Orange Jesus Cheeto-head-in-cheese south of the border. Once Ford does that he will be finished in the legislature. I like Doug Ford, but as soon as the right-wing embraces him he will be toast politically.
The right just can’t govern anything except the right fringe.
I predicted a Ford win pre-election, and that Elliot would finish second. At least that worked out.
Love how the brass put their money on Mulroney and lost.
RW
Unbelievable,Wynne must be laughing her head off.
This party needed voting plan that were tested thoroughly many times plus fault-free, tested back up plans with 2 perhaps 3 trial runs of every aspect from voting to reporting results.
Zero attention to basics is the message they managed to put out province wide.
Go long on clown shoe futures.
Ask George Smitherman about that.
I would defend the PCs and say that putting together a leadership convention in such little time would expectedly produce some glitches, but this should be almost reflexive for a party that does them so, so often.
Didn’t the networks pull the plug on the NDP leadership race wher Mulcair won??
Or am I misremembering.