Warren — Musings —03.10.2018 04:40 PM I'm seeing more of Lisa Kinsella on CTV than I do in real life Tweet Share Share 4 Comments 7w8G says: March 10, 2018 at 7:03 pm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPY_EuvimH0 Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 10, 2018 at 7:24 pm Warren, The soldiers defending the Bastille got a better reception from the mob. Not a good omen for Ford. Reply Charlie says: March 10, 2018 at 8:01 pm She made a really good point about Jason Kenney on Twitter earlier today. That conservatives are making Kenney some sort of centrist standard bearer is laughably delusional. Putting aside the fact that he is one of the least likeable politicians in Canadian politics, he wouldn't come anywhere near the centre of the political spectrum even if he walked 3 days to the left from where he is right now. Also, holy shit balls this convention is the worst one I have ever witnessed. Reply ABB says: March 10, 2018 at 8:03 pm Cool that you have a Ramones book on the shelf. Reply
