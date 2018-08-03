Warren — Musings —03.08.2018 03:57 PM It’s the Official Daisy Group #ONPCldr #PCPOldr Pool™️! Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Matt says: March 8, 2018 at 5:15 pm So, who do you have Elliott beating on the third ballot, Mulroney or Ford? I assume you, and everyone else thinks Granic Allen comes in last. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 8, 2018 at 6:27 pm Warren, Of course, this means that out-of-the-box Andrew or Brittany will turn out to be a political genius? Reply 7ZU4 says: March 8, 2018 at 7:38 pm What a bloody shitshow… “Breaking news. @Nunziata tells @am640 an injunction has been filed by a disgruntled PC member to extend the vote. It goes before a judge tomorrow @ 361 university.” https://twitter.com/AlexpiersonAMP/status/971897874077319173 Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
