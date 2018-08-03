03.08.2018 03:57 PM

It’s the Official Daisy Group #ONPCldr #PCPOldr Pool™️!

  1. Matt says:
    March 8, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    So, who do you have Elliott beating on the third ballot, Mulroney or Ford?

    I assume you, and everyone else thinks Granic Allen comes in last.

  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 8, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Warren,

    Of course, this means that out-of-the-box Andrew or Brittany will turn out to be a political genius?

  3. 7ZU4 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    What a bloody shitshow… “Breaking news. @Nunziata tells @am640 an injunction has been filed by a disgruntled PC member to extend the vote. It goes before a judge tomorrow @ 361 university.”

    https://twitter.com/AlexpiersonAMP/status/971897874077319173

