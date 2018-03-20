Warren — Musings —03.20.2018 09:34 AM Jordan Peterson watch: “you sanctimonious prick…I’d slap you” I enjoy documenting what this guy is really like. Tweet Share Share 1 Comment the salamander horde says: March 20, 2018 at 10:12 am .. i invested 5 minutes observing this creep I invest more time observing a scary insectoid crawling beetle I find in the damp part of the barn floor near the grain bin.. that’s more important Email transfer me 500.00 and I will attend a ‘lecture’ of his grab a few photos, lend an ear and send my report of how abstract, obtuse and full of himself he is He should headslap himself just for his smugness I do hope he’s childless I already regret the 2 or 3 minutes I invested in sending you this message but I know you’re one of the good guys He and Andrew Scheer share the same rarified air currently It seeps from the damp edges near leaking septic tanks Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
