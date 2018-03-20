03.20.2018 09:34 AM

Jordan Peterson watch: “you sanctimonious prick…I’d slap you”

I enjoy documenting what this guy is really like.  

  1. the salamander horde says:
    March 20, 2018 at 10:12 am

    .. i invested 5 minutes observing this creep
    I invest more time observing a scary insectoid crawling beetle I find in the damp part of the barn floor near the grain bin.. that’s more important

    Email transfer me 500.00
    and I will attend a ‘lecture’ of his
    grab a few photos, lend an ear
    and send my report
    of how abstract, obtuse
    and full of himself he is
    He should headslap himself
    just for his smugness

    I do hope he’s childless

    I already regret the 2 or 3 minutes I invested
    in sending you this message
    but I know you’re one of the good guys
    He and Andrew Scheer share
    the same rarified air currently
    It seeps from the damp edges
    near leaking septic tanks

