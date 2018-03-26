Jordon Cooper, RIP

Warren — Musings —

I have been doing this stupid web site for nearly two decades. In that time, I have made the acquaintance of some extraordinary people.

Jordon Cooper was one of them. We never met, face to face – he was in his beloved Saskatoon, and I was always somewhere else, and we kept missing each other – but we corresponded enough, over the years. I got to know him, a bit.

He loved his wife Wendy deeply, and was so proud to become a Dad. And he possessed this wonderful wit, with a truly progressive conservative sensibility. What a writer he was!

He’d send me notes, like the one below, and he’d make me laugh or think, or both. I put him high up on my blogroll – remember those? – and I never regretted it. He was this gentle, wise man.

Sitting here in the kitchen, just me and the dogs, and I am so extraordinarily sad to just now learn of his passing. A guy I never met, face-to-face.

We are diminished by his passing. Believe me.

My deepest condolences to Wendy and their sons.

On Thursday, January 17, 2008, 10:54 AM, Jordon Cooper wrote:

Warren,

I was looking for the clip of you with Barney and Tim Powers on YouTube and it isn’t there. I am assuming that probably you and Stockwell Day are the only ones that have a copy of the clip and since I can’t lobby Day to upload it without registering as a lobbyist, I thought I would see if I could talk you into uploading it.

That and some political consultant in future decades may want to name his or her consultancy firm, “Barney” and they will need a copy of the clip to explain their choice of names.