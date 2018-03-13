Warren — Musings —03.13.2018 10:25 AM Kinsellacast now on iTunes! Link here! Tweet Share Share 2 Comments Don S says: March 13, 2018 at 2:06 pm If you feel like getting the podcast out there for all the people on the OTHER kind of phone, there’s https://play.google.com/music/listen#/tps Reply Warren says: March 13, 2018 at 2:14 pm Will do! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
If you feel like getting the podcast out there for all the people on the OTHER kind of phone, there’s https://play.google.com/music/listen#/tps
Will do!