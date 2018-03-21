Lisa and the Senate in today’s Hill Times

Senate among top lobbied institutions in February

February fillings show Senate lobbying in 2018 is keeping pace with 2017’s record-breaking year, which tripled historic averages for influencers focused on the Red Chamber.

Last month, lobbyists recorded 169 communications compared to 175 in February 2017, putting it third for the month behind the House of Commons (958 reports) and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (222 reports). This is the “new normal” for the Upper Chamber, said former Liberal Senate staffer and consultant Lisa Kinsella. During sitting months last year, lobby filings for the Senate ranged between 105 to 215 communications.

Much has changed since Ms. Kinsella, now managing partner of Daisy Consulting Group, worked as Senator Grant Mitchell’s (Alberta) chief of staff from 2007 to 2009, when parties could rely on whipped votes. Sen. Mitchell was a Liberal Senator before being removed from the Liberal caucus along with his all of his colleagues to sit as independents by leader Justin Trudeau in 2014. He is now an unaffiliated Senator, as part of the three-person government representative team.

“The Senate has turned into the Wild West where they have really this newfound independence and they’re willing to exert it,”she said, though as appointees she thinks they’re still “respecting the tradition” where they don’t needlessly hold up government bills.

Ms. Kinsella [said] the Senate is fulling its role offering sober second thought and are an important part of an advocacy strategy. “You can’t take it for granted anymore,” Ms. Kinsella said.