Lonnie James. Um, who?

So, Sam Sutherland wrote a great book about Canadian punk rock a few years back, called Perfect Youth. It’s really good. You can get it here.

Chris Walter this year wrote and published another amazing book about Canadian punk, Misfits and Miscreants. It’s an oral history of the scene, and it is pretty terrific. Buy it here.

I’m in both books, but that’s not why I’m writing this. I’m writing this because, in both books, I noticed there’s some guy named “Lonnie James” bitching about me.

This James guy says his band, which I never heard of, put out Calgary’s first punk record, which is bullshit. The Hot Nasties did.

And he says no one liked or cared about my band, but there’s some evidence to the contrary – here and here and here and here.

He also says that I put up posters for the shows we put on, and I designed them in such a way that rednecks would be motivated to call us “faggots” and come beat us up. Seriously, he says that.

Anyway, I can’t figure out if Lonnie James is a human or a computer virus. Does he actually exist? Is he a crazy person? Probably.

At the end of this brief entry, I’m aware of the fact that I may have given “Lonnie James” more attention than he will ever get in his entire life.

Anyway. That’s about all there is to say about Lonnie, who should go fuck himself before he dies, which is hopefully soon.