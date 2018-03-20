Feature, Musings —03.20.2018 10:27 AM—
Mainstreet: PCs “lead in every region”
Mainstreet – who, full disclosure, is one of the polling firms with which Daisy Group does business – dropped a big poll this morning.
It’s not good news for the governing Ontario Liberals:
The Progressive Conservatives would win a massive majority with new leader Doug Ford at the helm if an election were held today, a new Mainstreet Research poll finds.
The poll finds that the PCs have 47% support among decided and leaning voters. The governing Liberals under Kathleen Wynne are at 26.2%. The NDP led by Andrea Horwath have 18.6% support among Ontario voters, while the Greens currently are at 6.4%.
“While we fielded this survey before yesterday’s Throne Speech, the PCs are in pole position to get an overwhelming win in June”, said Quito Maggi, President and CEO of Mainstreet Research. “This is thanks to the PCs’ large lead in nearly every region in Ontario.”
This graphic is pretty revealing, too:
The PCs are leading in every part of Ontario – Hell, they’re even in play in Metro Toronto seats where, historically, they’ve only been protected by endangered species laws. How could this have been avoided? As written below – here and here – Ontario Liberals needed to:
- Get rid of the Wizard and the Board. They didn’t.
- Get lots of new blood and new ideas. They didn’t.
- Get new face(s) at the top. They didn’t.
Can the PCs still blow it? Of course. They’ve done so in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2014 – but they seem highly focussed on not doing that again in 2018, don’t they? Also: can Andrea Horwath be the main beneficiary of all the Ford-fearmongering the Libs are about to unleash? Of course.
The conventional wisdom is always that “campaigns matter.” Sure, they do. But Lisa and I worked on the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, and we can tell you that Hillary had a much better campaign: more money, more people, more organization, more ads, more policies, more ideas, more everything.
And we still lost.
So, yes, campaigns matter. But when folks want change – and, in Ontario in 2018, they assuredly do, as they assuredly did in the U.S. in 2016 – I don’t think the campaign matters as much.
Change > campaign.
Really horrible numbers for the NDP. If all they can manage is 19% among decided voters in a situation this like, what hope do they ever have of making a serious run at government? I would love to have a system of government where three parties, rather than two, have a legitimate shot at winning in any given election cycle.