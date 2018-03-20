Mainstreet: PCs “lead in every region”

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Mainstreet – who, full disclosure, is one of the polling firms with which Daisy Group does business – dropped a big poll this morning.

It’s not good news for the governing Ontario Liberals:

This graphic is pretty revealing, too:

The PCs are leading in every part of Ontario – Hell, they’re even in play in Metro Toronto seats where, historically, they’ve only been protected by endangered species laws. How could this have been avoided? As written below – here and here – Ontario Liberals needed to:

Get rid of the Wizard and the Board. They didn’t.

Get lots of new blood and new ideas. They didn't.

They didn’t. Get new face(s) at the top. They didn’t.

Can the PCs still blow it? Of course. They’ve done so in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2014 – but they seem highly focussed on not doing that again in 2018, don’t they? Also: can Andrea Horwath be the main beneficiary of all the Ford-fearmongering the Libs are about to unleash? Of course.

The conventional wisdom is always that “campaigns matter.” Sure, they do. But Lisa and I worked on the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016, and we can tell you that Hillary had a much better campaign: more money, more people, more organization, more ads, more policies, more ideas, more everything.

And we still lost.

So, yes, campaigns matter. But when folks want change – and, in Ontario in 2018, they assuredly do, as they assuredly did in the U.S. in 2016 – I don’t think the campaign matters as much.

Change > campaign.